Rangers star Alfredo Morelos offered to Napoli

According to a report from Calcio Napoli (h/t Glasgow Live), Rangers star Alfredo Morelos has been offered to Serie A giants Napoli, with the Colombian keen on a switch to Italy.

Morelos, since joining Rangers, has been consistently among the top scorers in Scottish football. This has seen him get linked with a move away from the Ibrox, with clubs from the Premier League interested. However, the centre-forward prefers a move to Italy, as per the report.

Alfredo Morelos at Rangers: Five things you need to know…

Alfredo Morelos joined Rangers from HJK Helsinki in the summer of 2017.

The striker has plundered 77 goals in 137 matches for the Gers, while assisting 29 more.

Morelos enjoyed a sensational 2019/20 campaign, bagging 29 goals in 46 matches.

The 24-year-old has been capped six times by the Colombian national team.

He signed a new contract with Rangers in March last year, extending his stay at Ibrox till 2023.

Morelos’ form in the 2019/20 has attracted him a lot of admirers. Aston Villa are believed to be one of the clubs keen on the 24-year-old, while there has been interest from other teams like Rennes from Ligue 1.

However, a representative of the Colombian international has revealed that he prefers a switch to Serie A. And as a result, his services were offered to Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli. (h/t Glasgow Live)

“He is a very valuable player for whom there are different clubs interested, especially in the Premier League, but his preference is to move to Italy. I had proposed him to Giuntoli, after he had given me his approval.”

However, the agent said that a move would be unlikely now as Napoli are closing in on the signing of Victor Osimhen from Lille. (h/t Glasgow Live)

“(Victor) Osimhen? Great footballer, if the attacker has arrived in the city and talks to the club, then it means that there is an excellent chance for it to be closed. The possible arrival of the Nigerian excludes the commitment of another attacker.”

Resolving the situation surrounding Morelos should be a top priority for Rangers boss Steven Gerrard at the moment. The 24-year-old is a key cog in the side and losing him would hurt their chances of knocking Celtic off their perch in the Premiership.