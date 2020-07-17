Rangers target Rhian Brewster set for crunch talks with Liverpool

According to a report from the Daily Record, Rangers target Rhian Brewster will hold key talks over his future with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

The 20-year-old Liverpool starlet has been linked with a potential loan switch to Rangers in the summer, after having impressed during his temporary loan spell at Swansea City.

Rhian Brewster is highly-rated at Liverpool

Rhian Brewster: Five things you need to know…

Brewster started out at the Chelsea academy before making the switch to Liverpool youth setup in 2015.

The striker made his first-team debut for the Reds in September 2019 and has three senior appearances so far.

Brewster joined Swansea on loan in January and has impressed in the Championship, scoring 7 goals in 15 league outings.

The youngster was a part of the England U17 side that lifted the FIFA U17 World Cup back in 2017. He finished the tournament as the top scorer, with eight goals.

He is currently a part of the England U21 side, for whom he has featured six times.

With Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi ahead of him in the pecking order at Liverpool, the pathway to the first-team is not straightforward for Brewster at the moment.

Rhian Brewster has impressed on loan at Swansea

And Jurgen Klopp has claimed that the Reds will talk to the 20-year-old and his agent after the season is concluded, to assess his future options. (h/t Daily Record)

“The plan with Rhian (is) we will talk to him. He played a good season and Rhian showed his talent. For the moment it’s nearly perfect but how it will be next year we will talk with him and his representatives.”

With first-team opportunities unlikely to come his way, a loan move to Rangers might work out well. He will stand to benefit from working under former mentor Steven Gerrard. However, it remains to be seen if the Gers are able to land the youngster.