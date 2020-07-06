Celtic interested in Union Berlin striker Sebastian Andersson
According to a report from German publication Kicker (h/t Scottish Sun), Celtic are interested in making a move for Union Berlin forward Sebastian Andersson in the summer.
However, the Hoops will face competition from a host of clubs from England and Germany, with the likes of Newcastle United, Leeds United and Schalke all keen on the 28-year-old. (h/t Scottish Sun)
Sebastian Andersson: Five things you need to know…
- Andersson came through the youth ranks at Swedish club Angelholm and spent time at Kalmar FF, Djugarden and Norrkoping, all in Sweden.
- In 2017, the 28-year-old moved to Germany, joining FC Kaiserslautern, where he spent a year, before signing for Union Berlin.
- Andersson helped Union Berlin earn promotion to the Bundesliga, bagging 12 goals in the second division in 2018/19.
- The Swede amassed 12 goals in his debut Bundesliga season while chipping in with 3 assists as well, helping them stay up in the league.
- Andersson has featured 9 times for the Swedish national team, scoring 3 goals.
The report states that Celtic manager Neil Lennon is keen on adding a target man to his ranks and views Andersson as the perfect option.
The 28-year-old Swede is contracted with Union Berlin until the summer of 2022. However, the club are open to a sale and would be happy to do business for a transfer fee “in the mid-single-digit range”. (h/t Scottish Sun)
Having completed a ninth-successive Scottish Premiership triumph, Celtic are chasing an unprecedented 10th league title win in a row. Boosting the strikeforce, to that end, would bode well given the lack of quality beyond Odsonne Edouard and Leigh Griffiths.
It will be interesting to see if Celtic do make a move for Andersson. They will need to act quickly though, given the number of clubs interested in the Swede.