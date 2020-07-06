Celtic interested in Union Berlin striker Sebastian Andersson

According to a report from German publication Kicker (h/t Scottish Sun), Celtic are interested in making a move for Union Berlin forward Sebastian Andersson in the summer.

However, the Hoops will face competition from a host of clubs from England and Germany, with the likes of Newcastle United, Leeds United and Schalke all keen on the 28-year-old. (h/t Scottish Sun)

Sebastian Andersson celebrates after scoring (Credit: Transfermarkt)

Sebastian Andersson: Five things you need to know…

Andersson came through the youth ranks at Swedish club Angelholm and spent time at Kalmar FF, Djugarden and Norrkoping, all in Sweden.

In 2017, the 28-year-old moved to Germany, joining FC Kaiserslautern, where he spent a year, before signing for Union Berlin.

Andersson helped Union Berlin earn promotion to the Bundesliga, bagging 12 goals in the second division in 2018/19.

The Swede amassed 12 goals in his debut Bundesliga season while chipping in with 3 assists as well, helping them stay up in the league.

Andersson has featured 9 times for the Swedish national team, scoring 3 goals.

The report states that Celtic manager Neil Lennon is keen on adding a target man to his ranks and views Andersson as the perfect option.

The 28-year-old Swede is contracted with Union Berlin until the summer of 2022. However, the club are open to a sale and would be happy to do business for a transfer fee “in the mid-single-digit range”. (h/t Scottish Sun)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon (Getty Images)

Having completed a ninth-successive Scottish Premiership triumph, Celtic are chasing an unprecedented 10th league title win in a row. Boosting the strikeforce, to that end, would bode well given the lack of quality beyond Odsonne Edouard and Leigh Griffiths.

It will be interesting to see if Celtic do make a move for Andersson. They will need to act quickly though, given the number of clubs interested in the Swede.