Newcastle United may sell Celtic target Freddie Woodman in the summer

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Newcastle United could be ready to sell goalkeeper Freddie Woodman this summer. The 23-year-old is a transfer target for Scottish champions Celtic as per an alternate report from the Chronicle Live.

Woodman is currently out on loan at EFL Championship side Swansea City, where he has impressed to a large extent.

Freddie Woodman

Freddie Woodman: Five things you need to know…

Woodman came through the youth ranks at Crystal Palace before joining Newcastle United in 2013.

He made his first-team debut for the Magpies in January 2018 in an FA Cup clash.

In total, he has featured four times for Newcastle, all of which have been in the FA Cup. He has conceded six goals.

The goalkeeper has been out on loan at Hartlepool United, Crawley Town, Kilmarnock and Aberdeen before joining Swansea this summer.

Woodman has featured in 43 of Swansea’s 44 Championship matches in 2019/20, keeping 12 clean sheets.

Newcastle have Martin Dubravka as their undisputed first-choice goalkeeper currently. And with Mark Gillespie also signing for them, Woodman’s chances of getting first-team minutes next season are slim.

Possible. But at some point Newcastle may look to sell. Maybe this summer. https://t.co/N8YhrXg9V7 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 15, 2020

As a result, Alan Nixon reckons the club could consider offloading the 23-year-old in the summer. This will come as good news to Celtic, who are in the market for a new goalkeeper.

The Hoops released Craig Gordon at the end of the season when his contract ran out. And talks to sign Fraser Forster on another loan deal have hit a roadblock as things stand. This has left them with Scott Bain as the only senior goalkeeper.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon (Getty Images)

Also Read:

With an unprecedented tenth successive Scottish Premiership on the horizon, manager Neil Lennon must recruit another goalkeeper. It now remains to be seen if they do act on their reported interest in Woodman come summer.