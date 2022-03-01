Who is Ambra Angiolini? Meet the ex girlfriend of Massimiliano Allegri

Ambra Angiolini is an actress, TV host and is known for being the ex-girlfriend of one of the best managers in the world, Massimiliano Allegri.

Angiolini comes from Italy, and she is known for being the former partner of the manager of Juventus Massimiliano Allegri. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Ambra Angiolini Facts

Birth Place Italy Father’s Name Alfredo Mother’s Name Doriana

Star Sign NA

Net Worth (2021) $ 4-5 million Salary (2021) NA Age 44 Date of Birth 22 April 1977 University NA

Nationality Italian Ex-Boyfriend Massimiliano Allegri Children 2 Children Social Media Instagram,

Ambra Angiolini and Massimiliano Allegri Families

Ambra was born on 22 April 1977 in Rome, Italy, to fathers Alfredo and Doriana. There is not much information regarding her parents apart from their names. She is a very private person. Nothing is known about her sibling.

Massimiliano Allegri with his ex-girlfriend Ambra (Ilmattino)

Massimiliano Allegri was born in Livorno, Italy in August 11, 1967. He was born to a father who worked at the port of Livorno and a mother who was a nurse. There is no other information regarding his parents disclosed.

Ambra Angiolini husband Massimiliano Allegri

Massimiliano is a former player and is currently the Serie A club Juventus manager. He started his playing career in Serie A as a midfielder with Pisa, Pescara, Cagliari, Perugia and Napoli.

He began his managerial career in 2003 with some smaller Italian sides. Allegri helped Sassuolo gain promotion to Serie B for the first time in their history. He coached Cagliari from 2008 to 2010, leading them to their best Serie A finish in almost 15 years.

Former Italian football player and former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri poses during a photo session, in Paris, on February 20, 2020. – (Photo by Lucas BARIOULET / AFP) (Photo by LUCAS BARIOULET/AFP via Getty Images)

Allegri moved to AC Millan in 2010 where he won a Scudetto in 2010 which was Milan’s first since 2004 and a Supercoppa Italiana title in 2011. After Milan, he was the head of Juventus from 2014-to 2019. He won eleven trophies, including four Coppa Italia titles in a row and two Super Coppa Italiana titles and reached Champions League finals twice.

Juventus FC head coach Massimiliano Allegri celebrates with the Serie A Trophy at the end of the Serie A match between Juventus FC and SSC Napoli (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

He is the only coach in Italian football history to have won five Scudetti and four Coppa Italia titles consecutively. In addition, he is the only one in Europe’s top five leagues to have won a domestic double, making him one of the most excellent managers ever.

Ambra Angiolini and Massimiliano Allegri Kids

Massimiliano called off his first wedding in 1992 when he was 24 with his fiancee Erika two days before the ceremony. However, in 1994 he married model Gloria Patrizi with whom he has one child named Valentina, and later in 2011 had another child named Giorgio 2011 with another woman named Claudia.

Massimiliano Allegri has no kids with Ambra Angiolini (Gossip.it)

Since 2017 he has been in a relationship with Actress Ambra Angiolini. They were in a relationship for four years but has no kids together. However, their relationship got over in 2021.

Ambra Angiolini Profession, Career, Net Worth

Ambra is an Italian actress, TV host and singer. She made her debut in 2007, for which she won the David di Donatello for Best Supporting Actress. She has worked in several movies like Black and White, The Immature, Do You Remember Me? Etc.

Ambra Angiolini is an Italian actress (Instagram)

Ambra has a tremendous social media following with more than 939k followers and has an estimated net worth of around $4-5 million.

FAQs about Ambra Angiolini

When did Ambra Angiolini and Massimiliano Allegri get married? They were not married. What is Ambra doing now? She is an actress and TV host. How old is Ambra? Ambra is 44 years old. Nationality of Ambra? Ambra Angiolini is Italian What is Ambra’s net worth? She has an estimated net worth of around $4-5 million