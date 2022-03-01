Who is Carola Pucci? Meet the wife of Manuel Pellegrini

Carola is an Engineer and is known for being the wife of one of the Chilean Former Manchester City managers Manuel Pellegrini.

Pucci comes from Chile, and she is known for being the partner of the current manager of Spanish Side Real Betis, Manuel Pellegrini. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Carola Pucci Facts

Birth Place Chile Father’s Name Na Mother’s Name NA

Star Sign NA

Net Worth (2021) $20 million Salary (2021) NA Age Around Late ’50s Date of Birth NA University NA

Nationality Chilean Spouse Manuel Pellegrini Children Three Children Social Media Instagram

Carola Pucci and Manuel Pellegrini Families

Carola was born in Chile, but her specific birth date has not been revealed, and there is not much information regarding her parents or even her other family members. As she leads a really private life.

Manuel Pellegrini with his wife Carola Pucci (The Sun)

On September 16 1953, Manuel was born in Santiago, Chile, to Italian parents. However, there is not much known about his family As he maintains a really private life.

Carola Pucci husband Manuel Pellegrini

Manuel Pellegrini is a former Chilean player and now the manager of Real Betis. As a manager, he has managed teams in Spain, England, Argentina, Chile, China and Ecuador. Pellegrini has won national leagues in four countries.

The Manchester City Manager Manuel Pellegrini poses with the Premier League trophy at the end of the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium on May 11, 2014 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Pellegrini moved to Europe in 2004 and helped Villarreal achieve third place in La Liga and a Champions League semi-final. His persistent record at Villarreal gifted him with an opportunity at Real Madrid.

In 2013 he was appointed as the manager of Manchester City. He won the Football League Cup and Premier League in his first season as a manager and became the first manager from outside Europe to manage a team to the English Premier League title.

Manuel Pellegrini, manager of Real Betis looks on during the LaLiga Santander match between Real Betis and RCD Mallorca at Estadio Benito Villamarin on February 20, 2022 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

He also took Manchester City to their first-ever semi-final in the Champions League in 2015-16. He was then appointed manager of West Ham United in May 2018 but later was sacked. On July 9, he became the manager of Spanish Club Real Betis.

Carola Pucci and Manuel Pellegrini Kids

Manuel and Carola got married in 1988 in a private wedding ceremony attended by only close friends and family. They have been happily married for more than two decades now. The couple moved from Spain to the UK in June 2013 when he was appointed as Manchester City manager.

Manuel Pellegrini and his wife Carola were once robbed at Gun Point (Mirror)

Carola is the mother of three sons Nicolas, Juan Ignacio and Manuel. She has looked after the sons as her husband was busy building his coaching career.

Their three sons are Nicolas, Juan Ignacio and Manuel. Nicolas has studied medicine, Ignacio runs a website for football coaches.

Manuel Pellegrini with one of his youngest kids. (Daily Mail)

Carola Pucci Profession, Career, Net Worth

Carola is an Engineer and has worked in a managerial post as an Engineer. She has also done the job of mother pretty well as she single-handedly nurtured her sons, so we can say that she is a house maker.

However, there is not much known about her professional career as she is not on social media, and there is no disclosure of her net worth. Her husband has an estimated net worth of around $20 million.

