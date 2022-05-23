Maro Itoje – Net Worth, Salary, Family, Girlfriend and more

Maro Itoje is an English professional rugby union player. Everything you need to know about Maro Itoje, including his net worth, salary, records, and personal life.

Maro Itoje Facts

Birth Place North London Father’s Name Efe Itoje Mother’s Name Florence Itoje Star Sign Scorpio Net Worth (2021) $ 1-2 million Salary (2021) $100,000 Age 27 Date of Birth 28th October 1994 High School School of Oriental and African Studies Nationality English Spouse No

Children No Social Media Instagram

Maro Itoje Net Worth and Salary

As of 2022, Maro has a net worth of $1-2 million with a salary of around $100,000 from Rugby annually. He makes money from brand endorsements and his annual club contract. Mario Itoje is quite active on social media as well and also earns through social media endorsements and posts. He has 308k followers.

Maro Itoje Career

Maro is one of the best Rugby players in the current time and comes in the top-10 best players in the world of Rugby. He signed his first professional contract with Saracens in 2012 and made his first appearance the following year.

Maro Itoje is one of the best Rugby Players (Rugby World)

He made his Aviva Premiership debut against Leicester Tigers. At the Junior level, he has played for Harpenden RFC at junior level. However, during his time with Saracens, he has won four Premiership titles in 2015,2016,2018 and 2019, with Itoje featuring in all four finals. He has also helped Saracens win the European Champions Cup in 2016,2017, and 2019.

Itoje was named European Player of the Year. He has also won three European Rugby Champions Cup titles and three Six Nations Championship titles. He received his first call up to the England team in 2016 ahead of the annual Six Nations Championship.

Maro was also selected for the England 2015 Rugby World Cup training squad and received his first call up to the senior England squad on 13 January 2016. On his debut match against Italy, he was named Man of the Match for his performance in the win against Wales on 12 March 2016. He was instrumental in England’s defence of the Six Nations title in 2017.

Maro Itoje plays for England (The Sun)

He was again selected for the 2021 British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa, which they lost in the close quarters of the match. However, he was again the standout player and was voted the Lions Player of the Series.

Maro Itoje Family and Personal Life

Maro Itoje was born on 28 October 1994 to his Nigerian Parents, Efe Itoje and Florence Itoje. He also has a brother named Jeremy. He was born in Camden, London, where he spent his childhood. He is of Nigerian-African and British ethnicity. At the primary level, he obtained his education by attending Salcombe Preparatory School in Southgate, North London.

Maro Itoje Family (Daily Mail)

Maro Itoje Relationship and Girlfriend

Itoje’s relationship status is assumed to be single as he has not stated anything about his affairs or girlfriend. He is currently single. However, he has starred alongside Amelia Windsor, the cousin of Prince Harry, on a sports luxe themed Tatler shoot way back in 2018, where there was a rumour that the pair had begun dating, but this was never confirmed.

Maro Itoje with Amelia Windsor (Daily Mail)

FAQs about Maro Itoje

What is Maro Itoje’s net worth? Maro has a net worth of approximately $1-2 million. How old is Maro Itoje? Maro Itoje is 27 years old Which club did Maro Itoje make his debut in? Maro made his debut for Saracens. Who is Maro Itoje married to? Maro Itoje is not married Does Maro Itoje have any children? No

