￼Saffie Khan – Curtis Jones Girlfriend, her Family and more

Saffie Khan is famous for being the girlfriend of Liverpool youngster Curtis Jones. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Despite coming from a humble background, Saffie has already advanced in her professional path. She is currently a renowned model and an Instagram star. Later on, in this article, we will learn more about her profession. But our main focus will be the beautiful relationship between Saffie and Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones.

Curtis Jones has developed himself as a strong backup option in the Liverpool squad. Amid the small midfield injury crisis the Reds faced earlier this season, the youngster stepped up and gave good performances in a number of games. His personal life is much more vibrant as he is currently dating a stunning model and Instagram star.

Saffie Khan Facts & Wiki

Birthday May 5, 2002 Place of Birth England Nationality English Residency England Husband Curtis Jones Job Model and Instagram star Instagram @saffiekhan_ Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Saffie Khan Childhood and Family

Saffie was born on May 5, 2002, in England, making her nationality English. Despite having a significant online presence, she never discussed her private life on any public media. That’s why we currently don’t know the name of her parents and their occupations. Whether she has any siblings is also unknown.

We believe she didn’t have an entirely comfortable childhood, but her parents did everything to make sure she got a good headstart in her life. We are still looking for the missing information and will update the article if we find something new. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Curtis Jones.

Saffie Khan was born in England. (Credit: Instagram)

Saffie Khan Education

Saffie went to a local high school in her hometown. She was a curious student who always looked for explanations. Once she found something interesting, she would spend hours reading and researching the topic to know more. The English beauty attended college, but her major is still unknown.

Saffie Khan career

Saffie is a professional model. She was passionate about modelling from her college days. So she started modelling for local photographers, which earned her a pretty good amount. Due to her striking looks and photogenic body, she gained popularity among experienced photographers. She also acts as a brand ambassador for many famous brands.

Saffie’s alluring looks became a hit on social media. She gained immense popularity on Instagram. She mostly shares images of herself in fashionable attires. She also adds snaps from her gym activities. Due to her large audience, she has a great potential of earning money if she starts monetising.

Saffie is a social media star. (Credit: Instagram)

Saffie Khan Net Worth

Saffie hasn’t shared any information about her earnings. We couldn’t calculate her net worth as we don’t have the exact number of her yearly wages. However, we believe she has accumulated a large sum from her modelling gigs.

She enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, which comes at an attractive price. So she might have a significant net worth. We are looking for more information and will update the article if we find reliable data. Saffie’s boyfriend, Curtis Jones, earns a significant income from his Liverpool contract.

Saffie Khan and Curtis Jones relationship

Curtis Jones met with his girlfriend in 2019. We are not pretty sure how they met. But we believe it was love at first sight as the duo was instantly attracted to each other’s charm, and it was only a matter of time before anyone made a move.

The pair finally communicated each other’s feelings, and it was an accurate match. After they started going out together more often, they realised that they had to spend the rest of their lives together. The couple built a strong bond quickly and has remained inseparable since then. Even though they haven’t tied the knot yet, they are not in a hurry to get married.

Curtis Jones met with his girlfriend in 2019. (Credit: Instagram)

Saffie Khan and Curtis Jones Children

The duo is young and doesn’t have any plans to welcome a child at such an age. They might wait for their relationship to mature and then try for a newborn.

Saffie Khan Social media

Saffie has earned a significant fan following on Instagram and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly shares alluring pictures of herself in different attractive attires. Being a beach lover, she sometimes shares photos of her bikini attires. But she doesn’t share many snaps with Curtis as we believe they want to keep their relationship private.

Saffie has earned a significant fan following on Instagram. (Credit: Instagram)

FAQs about Saffie Khan

When did Saffie Khan and Curtis Jones get married? They are yet to get married. What is Saffie Khan doing now? She is a model and an Instagram star. How old is Saffie Khan? She is 20 years old. Nationality of Saffie Khan? She is English. What is Saffie Khan’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.