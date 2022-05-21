Marine Lloris – Hugo Lloris Wife, her Family and more

Marine Lloris is famous for being the wife of Tottenham Hotspur star Hugo Lloris. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Marine Lloris is the childhood sweetheart of Hugo Lloris. Despite having massive fame online, she doesn't share much personal information other than her photos. She has been with Hugo Lloris during the whole career journey, hence over time she has become the closest person that he goes to whenever he feels down.

After a massively successful spell at Olympique Lyon, Hugo Lloris was signed by Tottenham Hotspur in 2012. Even though he started as a youth goalkeeper, he rapidly moved up the pecking order after showing some top-notch performances.

Currently, he has become one of the most reliable players for the Spurs. Even though there is a lot to learn about his career, for this article we are more interested in his love life. So follow along to learn more about the stunning wife of Hugo Lloris.

Marine Lloris Facts & Wiki

Birthday August 7, 1986 Place of Birth Cagnes-sur-Mer, France Nationality French Residency N.A Partner Hugo Lloris Job Entrepreneur and Mother Instagram @llorismarine_off Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Yellow Net Worth (approx.) $1 Million – $5 Million

Marine Lloris Childhood and Family

Marine is the kind of woman who likes her private space and enjoys little ‘me’ times whenever she is alone, making her different from typical wags who like to share everything they do in their day-to-day life with the world. She was born on August 7, 1986. She was born in Cagnes-sur-Mer, France.

She hasn’t shared much about her parents. Loyal, supportive, caring, and understanding are the terms that can be used to describe Marine, and we believe her parents played an influential role in developing her characteristics. We are unsure whether the French beauty has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information about the beautiful girlfriend of Hugo Lloris. So stay tuned!

Marine Lloris was born in Cagnes-sur-Mer, France. (Credit: Instagram)

Marine Lloris Education

Marine completed her education in France. She went to a local high school in her hometown. She was a hard-working student who enjoyed the topics taught at school. She consumed the knowledge to fulfil her curiosity rather than pass the exams. She graduated with a Master’s degree in Social Psychology and a Masters in Human Resource Management.

Marine Lloris career

Marine has founded a luxury girlswear brand named Manège en Sucre. The company produces high-quality clothes for luxury customers. The French beauty acts as a director for her company.

Apart from being a successful businesswoman, she is a responsible wife and caring mother. She travels a lot, as she loves nature and meeting new people. Sometimes, she goes to the stadium to support Lloris. As Hugo spends most time in training or matches, he doesn't get much time to fulfil the household requirements and daily chores, so Marine oversees the house chores.

Marine is a successful entrepreneur. (Credit: Instagram)

Marine Lloris Net Worth

Marine earns a significant sum from her business endeavours. Her business caters to the needs of luxury customers, hence they keep a large chunk of profit which eventually increases the net worth of the French beauty. It is believed that she has a net worth of around $1 Million – $5 Million.

Marine Lloris and Hugo Lloris relationship

Hugo Lloris met his wife when he was studying at Lycée Thierry Maulnier. Even though we don’t know whether it was love at first sight, considering their strong bond, we believe they were instantly attracted to each other after meeting. When Marine met with Lloris in 2002, he wasn’t a big star. However, the French beauty wasn’t impressed by his wealth or profession; she fell in love with the person and pledged to support him in every career decision.

They have shared many ups and downs, which only made their understanding even better. The arrival of their child has made them even more committed to the relationship. They tied the knot in 2012 in a lavish wedding ceremony.

Hugo Lloris met with his wife when he was studying at Lycée Thierry Maulnier. (Credit: Instagram)

Marine Lloris and Hugo Lloris Children

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter – Anna-Rose Lloris on 23 September 2010. The duo felt proud after becoming parents for the first time, it was overwhelming initially, but they managed the job pretty well. Just before the start of World Cup 2018, Marine gave birth to their second child, Giuliana Lloris. They were blessed with another child, a son named Léandro Lloris on 20 September 2019.

Hugo Lloris with his wife and children. (Credit: Instagram)

Marine Lloris Social media

Marine has been sharing photos of herself and her partner on her Instagram channel even when she wasn't famous. She gained popularity after Hugo became a star player. Currently, she shares beautiful pictures of her family. Her feed is full of intriguing images from her exotic trips as well.

FAQs about Marine Lloris

When did Marine Lloris and Hugo Lloris get married? They got married in 2012. What is Marine Lloris doing now? She is an entrepreneur. How old is Marine Lloris? She is 36 years old. Nationality of Marine Lloris? She is French. What is Marine Lloris’ net worth? Her net worth is unknown.

