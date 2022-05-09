Harry Kane 2022 Net worth, Salary, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more 

Harry Kane is an English professional football player who is currently playing for Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur and here, we learn more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Since making his first-team debut for Tottenham in a Europa League playoff meeting against Hearts in August 2011, Harry Kane has established himself as one of the top attackers in the world, and he is vital to both his club and nation.

With 238 goals in 370 games for Tottenham, he is the club’s second-highest scorer, behind Jimmy Greaves, who scored 266 times in 379 appearances during his nine-year stint with the club.

Harry Kane Facts and Wiki

Harry Kane net worth and salary

In the summer of 2018, Harry Kane signed a five-year contract that made him the club’s highest-paid player, earning £200,000 a week ($270,899). Kane earns £10.4 million per year, or $12 million per year, according to his annual earnings.

Harry Kane has a net worth of $49 million as of 2022. His personal investments are worth $17 million, and his luxury automobiles are worth $2 million, in addition to his $12 million yearly salary.

Harry Kane has a net worth of $49 million. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Harry Kane Club Career

Kane began his career as a member of Tottenham Hotspur’s youth team. He was promoted to the senior team at the age of 16, but he never got the chance to play for the team. Kane was loaned out to Leyton Orient, Millwall, Leicester City, and Norwich City on various occasions. With the advent of Mauricio Pochettino as head coach at Tottenham in 2014, Kane’s fortunes shifted. Kane scored 31 goals in all competitions in his first full season with the club. He was named PFA Young Player of the Year after scoring the second most goals in the Premier League.

In both the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, he was the leading goal scorer. His strong goal-scoring rate has made him one of the top league’s most dangerous strikers. He can not only score a lot of goals, but he can also pass the ball to his teammates.

On September 26, 2017, he scored his first ‘UEFA Champions League’ hat-trick against ‘APOEL.’ Kane became the first player in the history of the ‘Premier League’ to score six hat-tricks in a single season with his powerful displays. With 56 goals in the calendar year, he surpassed several legends like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to become Europe’s best goal scorer in 2017. In 2017, he was also named “England Player of the Year.”

Harry Kane is a Tottenham Hotspur star. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Kane has scored a total 244 goals and given 58 assists in 383 matches for Tottenham Hotspur as of May 2022. He hasn’t had much luck when it comes to silverware.

Harry Kane International career

In 2010, he made his international debut for England’s ‘Under-17 football squad. He has played for England’s ‘Under-19’ squad (2010–2012), ‘Under-20 team (2013), and ‘Under-21’ team (2013–2015), before making his senior debut on March 27, 2015, against Lithuania in a UEFA Euro 2016 qualifying match, in which he also scored.

On June 10, 2017, he captained England against Scotland in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification match at ‘Hampden Park,’ where he also scored a goal and guided England to a 2–2 tie. On October 5 of that year, he scored an extra-time winner against Slovenia, securing England’s place in the 2018 ‘FIFA World Cup.’

England was knocked out of the World Cup after losing a penalty shootout against Colombia. However, Harry Kane won the tournament’s golden boot, becoming the first England player to do so since Gary Lineker in 1986.

Harry Kane in International action. (Credit: Reuters)

Harry Kane led his team to the EURO 2020 final but subsequently lost to Italy on penalties after a 1–1 draw in regular time. He gave sensational output in the 2022 World Cup qualifying matches, helping his team to earn an easy and fast qualification.

Harry Kane Family

Harry is now married to Katie Goodland, a classmate whom he met when they were both students at Chingford Foundation School, which David also attended as a youngster. When the pair were on vacation in Barbados in July 2017, the Tottenham striker proposed to his wife at the age of just 23.

Ivy, four, Vivienne Jane, two, and Louis, six months, are Harry and Katie’s three children, as well as the couple’s two Labradors, Brady and Wilson.

Harry Kane makes a lot of money through his endorsement deals, which contributes significantly to his net worth. Nike, an American sports equipment manufacturer, sponsors him. He also has sponsorships with Leyton Orient, Mars Bars, Lucozade Sport, and sports drink business, Beats by Dre, who signed Kane after the 2016 Euros, and Hugo Boss, a German luxury fashion corporation, who chose Kane as an ambassador for its perfume brand and Boss Parfums in 2018.

Harry Kane Car and Tattoo

Kane doesn’t have any tattoos on his body. He drives a Jaguar F-Pace.

Harry Kane Social Media

Kane is active on major social media platforms.

FAQs about Harry Kane

