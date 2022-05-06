American women footballers earn a significant amount of money from professional contracts and here we learn about the top 5 highest paid USWNT players.

5. Sydney Leroux

Sydney Leroux (Credit: hollywoodsmagazine.com)

Sydney Leroux earns $ 70000 per year. She is a Canadian-American forward playing for the Orlando Pride of the National Women’s Soccer League. In 2005, she made her professional football debut with the Vancouver Whitecaps. Before electing to play for the United States in 2008, she represented Canada at numerous youth levels. From 2011 to 2017, Sydney made 77 appearances for the United States Women’s National Football Team (USWNT). She was also a member of the 2012 Olympic gold-medal winning team and the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup-winning team.

4. Julie Ertz

Julie Ertz (Credit: Mike Stobe / Getty Images)

Julie Ertz earns $ 430 per year. She is a defender for the United States National Women’s Football Team and the National Women’s Soccer League’s Chicago Red Stars. She has appeared in 116 games for the USWNT, scoring 20 goals, and 95 games for the Red Stars, scoring six goals.

She has twice been named American Football Player of the Year, in addition to winning the FIFA Women’s World Cup (in 2015 and 2019). (in 2017 and 2019).

3. Megan Rapinoe

Megan Rapinoe (Credit: Forbes)

Megan Rapinoe earns $ 447000 per year. She is one of the best female soccer players in the world, as well as one of the most powerful women in sports. She is a winger for the US National Women’s Football Team and an OL for the National Women’s Soccer League’s Reign.

Rapinoe has won the Women’s Ballon d’Or once (2019), FIFA’s Best Female Player once (2019), Olympic gold in London in 2012, and the FIFA Women’s World Cup twice (2015 and 2019).

The American soccer player made 187 appearances for the USWNT, scoring 62 goals and winning two World Cups. She joined the OL Reign in 2013 and continues to play with the NWSL squad to this day.

2. Alex Morgan

Alex Morgan (Credit: Forbes)

Alex Morgan currently earns $450000 per year. Morgan joined the Orlando Pride from the NWSL in 2021, following a brief stay with Tottenham Hotspur in England. She also plays forward for the USWNT, where she led the team from 2018 to 2020 with Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd.

She has played in 190 games for the United States, scoring 115 goals in the process, and helped the side win the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2015 and 2019. She was nominated to the USWNT’s dream squad for both World Cups, and she won the Silver Boot in 2019.

Morgan is a big advocate for equal pay for men and women but that seems like a distant dream, at least in club football, due to the disparity in revenue that each sporting bracket brings in.

1. Carli Lloyd

Carli Lloyd (Credit: SkySports)

Earning $ 518000 per year Carli Lloyd has ranked 1st in the top 5 highest paid USWNT players of all time. Carli Lloyd plays in the midfield for the NJ/NY Gotham FC and USWNT. She won the Olympic gold medal in 2008 and 2012, the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2015 and 2019, and FIFA Player of the Year in 2015 and 2016.

