Inter Milan Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

Inter Milan are also one of the oldest clubs in the world and here we bring you all their latest player wages and weekly salaries from the 2021/22 season.

Il Biscione are one of the most successful clubs in Italian football and are in the top 15 most valuable teams. Moreover, they are one of the highest paying football teams globally, and many of their players are on lucrative contracts in Serie A. Here we tell you about the player’s wages, weekly salaries and contract details of Inter Milan.

Contents hide
1 Current Inter Milan Players Wages and Contracts 2022
2 Inter Milan’s highest-paid player
3 Inter Milan Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list
4 Inter Milan loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022
5 FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about Inter Milan

Current Inter Milan Players Wages and Contracts 2022

Football Club Internazionale Milano, simply known as Inter Milan, is one of the oldest Italian sides and is the only side to have always competed in the top flight of Italian football since its debut. They have won 32 domestic trophies, including 19 league titles, 7 Coppa Italia and 6 Supercoppa. In addition, they have won the Champions League three times. The latest one came in 2010. The club has also won three UEFA Cups, two Intercontinental Cups and one FIFA Club World Cup.

Inter Milan
Inter Milan Player Wages 2022 (Tea hub)

Inter was founded in 1908 following the schism with AC Milan and made its debut in 1909. The club won its first championship. The club is described as one of the financial “black holes” among the Italian clubs, which was dependent on the financial contribution of the owner Massimo Moratti. Nevertheless, they are one of the most valuable teams globally and worth 330 million EUR. 

Inter Milan’s highest-paid player 

Alexis Sanchez is the highest-paid player for Barcelona, with a yearly salary of £ 9,100,000 and a weekly wage of £175,000. He is lauded as the greatest Chilean player of all time and dubbed The Wonder Child. 

Inter Milan Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents
Alexis Sanchez is the highest-paid player at Inter Milan (Euro Sport)

On 29 August 2019, Sanchez joined Inter Milan on loan from Manchester United for the 2019-20 season and debuted against Udinese. Following Year he made the permanent switch to Inter on a three-year deal. 

Inter Milan Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent
Alexis Sánchez AM RL, ST 32 2023 £ 91,00,000 £ 1,75,000 Fernando Felicevich
Edin Džeko ST 35 2023 £ 79,04,000 £ 1,52,000 Alessandro Lucci – WSA
Hakan Çalhanoğlu AM LC 27 2024 £ 74,88,000 £ 1,44,000 Unique Sports Group
Ivan Perišić WB L, AM L, ST 32 2022 £ 65,00,000 £ 1,25,000
Alessandro Bastoni D C 22 2024 £ 63,44,000 £ 1,22,000 TMP SOCCER srl
Stefan de Vrij D C 29 2023 £ 60,32,000 £ 1,16,000 Mino Raiola
Marcelo Brozović DM 28 2026 £ 55,12,000 £ 1,06,000 Epic Team
Samir Handanovič GK 36 2022 £ 49,40,000 £ 95,000 LIAN Sports Group
Aleksandar Kolarov D LC 35 2022 £ 48,88,000 £ 94,000 Alessandro Lucci – WSA
Milan Skriniar D C 26 2023 £ 46,80,000 £ 90,000 Relatives
Arturo Vidal DM, AM C 34 2023 £ 44,72,000 £ 86,000 Fernando Felicevich
Lautaro Martínez ST 23 2026 £ 39,52,000 £ 76,000 Footfeel & Echo Sports
Joaquín Correa AM RLC, F C 26 2025 £ 39,52,000 £ 76,000 Alessandro Lucci – WSA
Matías Vecino DM, AM C 29 2022 £ 39,00,000 £ 75,000 Alessandro Lucci – WSA
Nicolò Barella AM C 24 2026 £ 39,00,000 £ 75,000 -Mino Raiola
Denzel Dumfries D/WB/M R 25 2025 £ 33,28,000 £ 64,000
Danilo D’Ambrosio D RC, M R 32 2022 £ 32,76,000 £ 63,000 G.E.V. Sport&management srl
Stefano Sensi DM, AM C 25 2024 £ 30,68,000 £ 59,000 Gr Sports
Andrea Ranocchia D C 33 2022 £ 30,16,000 £ 58,000 TMP SOCCER srl
Matteo Darmian D RLC, M RL 31 2023 £ 25,48,000 £ 49,000 TMP SOCCER srl
Roberto Gagliardini DM 27 2023 £ 22,88,000 £ 44,000 Gr Sports
Ionuţ Radu GK 24 2024 £ 16,12,000 £ 31,000 Oscar Damiani
Federico Dimarco D LC, M L 23 2026 £ 8,84,000 £ 17,000 Gr Sports
Martín Satriano ST 20 2027 £ 4,68,000 £ 9,000 TMG Football Limited
Alex Cordaz GK 38 2022 £ 4,42,000 £ 8,500 QUAN SPORTS MANAGEMENT ITALIA
Facundo Colidio ST 21 2023 £ 3,27,600 £ 6,300
Gabriel Brazão GK 20 2024 £ 1,66,400 £ 3,200 GG11 s.r.l.

Inter Milan loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent
Stefano Sensi DM, AM C 25 2024 £ 30,68,000 £ 59,000 Gr Sports
Andrea Pinamonti Centre-Forward 22 2024 Mino Raiola
Zinho Vanheusden Centre-Back 22 2026 £ 17,68,000 £ 34,000 Stirr Associates
Valentino Lazaro Right-Back 26 2024 £ 17,68,000 £ 34,000 HAGMAYR Sportmanagement
Lucien Agoumé Defensive Midfield 20 2025 ND SPORTS MANAGEMENT
Sebastiano Esposito Centre-Forward 19 2025 £ 4,16,000 £ 8,000 P&P Sport Management S.A.M.
Michele Di Gregorio Goalkeeper 24 2024 Belloni Carlo Alberto
Darian Males Attacking Midfield 20 2025 Footuro AG
Dalbert Left-Back 28 2023 £ 20,28,000 £ 39,000
Samuele Mulattieri Centre-Forward 21 2023 £ 31,200 £ 600 CAA Base Ltd
Lorenzo Pirola Centre-Back 20 2025 Goodjohn Srl
Gaetano Oristanio Attacking Midfield 19 Gr Sports
Marco Pompetti Defensive Midfield 21 2023
Filip Stankovic Goalkeeper 20 2024
Edoardo Sottini Centre-Back 19
Matias Fonseca Centre-Forward 21 2023 Reset Group Srl
Franco Vezzoni Left Midfield 20 Branchini Associati S.p.A.
Davide Zugaro De Matteis Left-Back 22 2023 SP GROUP
Lorenzo Moretti Centre-Back 20 PDP s.r.l. Pasqualin D’Amico Partners
Niccolò Corrado Left-Back 22 Gr Sports
Christian Dimarco Left-Back 19
Jacopo Gianelli Central Midfield 21 2023 PLAYER MANAGEMENT SRL

FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about Inter Milan  

Below are some of the common questions fans have regarding some of Inter Milan’s main players.

  1. Who is the highest-paid player at Inter Milan?

As of 2022, Alexis Sanchez is the highest-paid player at  Inter Milan with a weekly wage of £175,000.

2. What is the total team value of Inter Milan?

The total team value of Inter Milan is around £279 Million.

3. How much does Inter Milan spend on total annual wages?

Inter Milan are spending close to £117 million every single season on player wages

4. Who is the all-time top scorer for Inter Milan in their history?

Giuseppe Meazza is the all-time top goalscorer with 284 goals.

Giuseppe Meazza: Milan's greatest footballer - The New European
Giuseppe Meazza (The New European)

5. How much does Stefano Pioli earn in a year?

Stefano Pioli has a £3.4 million a year contract at Inter Milan. 

Written by SUDIP TALUKDER

Alexis Sanchezinter milanStefano Pioli

