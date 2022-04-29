Inter Milan Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

Inter Milan are also one of the oldest clubs in the world and here we bring you all their latest player wages and weekly salaries from the 2021/22 season.
Il Biscione are one of the most successful clubs in Italian football and are in the top 15 most valuable teams. Moreover, they are one of the highest paying football teams globally, and many of their players are on lucrative contracts in Serie A. Here we tell you about the player’s wages, weekly salaries and contract details of Inter Milan.
Current Inter Milan Players Wages and Contracts 2022
Football Club Internazionale Milano, simply known as Inter Milan, is one of the oldest Italian sides and is the only side to have always competed in the top flight of Italian football since its debut. They have won 32 domestic trophies, including 19 league titles, 7 Coppa Italia and 6 Supercoppa. In addition, they have won the Champions League three times. The latest one came in 2010. The club has also won three UEFA Cups, two Intercontinental Cups and one FIFA Club World Cup.
Inter was founded in 1908 following the schism with AC Milan and made its debut in 1909. The club won its first championship. The club is described as one of the financial “black holes” among the Italian clubs, which was dependent on the financial contribution of the owner Massimo Moratti. Nevertheless, they are one of the most valuable teams globally and worth 330 million EUR.
Inter Milan’s highest-paid player
Alexis Sanchez is the highest-paid player for Barcelona, with a yearly salary of £ 9,100,000 and a weekly wage of £175,000. He is lauded as the greatest Chilean player of all time and dubbed The Wonder Child.
On 29 August 2019, Sanchez joined Inter Milan on loan from Manchester United for the 2019-20 season and debuted against Udinese. Following Year he made the permanent switch to Inter on a three-year deal.
Inter Milan Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list
|Player Name
|Position
|Age
|Contract Expiry
|Annual Salary
|Weekly Wages
|Agent
|Alexis Sánchez
|AM RL, ST
|32
|2023
|£ 91,00,000
|£ 1,75,000
|Fernando Felicevich
|Edin Džeko
|ST
|35
|2023
|£ 79,04,000
|£ 1,52,000
|Alessandro Lucci – WSA
|Hakan Çalhanoğlu
|AM LC
|27
|2024
|£ 74,88,000
|£ 1,44,000
|Unique Sports Group
|Ivan Perišić
|WB L, AM L, ST
|32
|2022
|£ 65,00,000
|£ 1,25,000
|–
|Alessandro Bastoni
|D C
|22
|2024
|£ 63,44,000
|£ 1,22,000
|TMP SOCCER srl
|Stefan de Vrij
|D C
|29
|2023
|£ 60,32,000
|£ 1,16,000
|Mino Raiola
|Marcelo Brozović
|DM
|28
|2026
|£ 55,12,000
|£ 1,06,000
|Epic Team
|Samir Handanovič
|GK
|36
|2022
|£ 49,40,000
|£ 95,000
|LIAN Sports Group
|Aleksandar Kolarov
|D LC
|35
|2022
|£ 48,88,000
|£ 94,000
|Alessandro Lucci – WSA
|Milan Skriniar
|D C
|26
|2023
|£ 46,80,000
|£ 90,000
|Relatives
|Arturo Vidal
|DM, AM C
|34
|2023
|£ 44,72,000
|£ 86,000
|Fernando Felicevich
|Lautaro Martínez
|ST
|23
|2026
|£ 39,52,000
|£ 76,000
|Footfeel & Echo Sports
|Joaquín Correa
|AM RLC, F C
|26
|2025
|£ 39,52,000
|£ 76,000
|Alessandro Lucci – WSA
|Matías Vecino
|DM, AM C
|29
|2022
|£ 39,00,000
|£ 75,000
|Alessandro Lucci – WSA
|Nicolò Barella
|AM C
|24
|2026
|£ 39,00,000
|£ 75,000
|-Mino Raiola
|Denzel Dumfries
|D/WB/M R
|25
|2025
|£ 33,28,000
|£ 64,000
|Danilo D’Ambrosio
|D RC, M R
|32
|2022
|£ 32,76,000
|£ 63,000
|G.E.V. Sport&management srl
|Stefano Sensi
|DM, AM C
|25
|2024
|£ 30,68,000
|£ 59,000
|Gr Sports
|Andrea Ranocchia
|D C
|33
|2022
|£ 30,16,000
|£ 58,000
|TMP SOCCER srl
|Matteo Darmian
|D RLC, M RL
|31
|2023
|£ 25,48,000
|£ 49,000
|TMP SOCCER srl
|Roberto Gagliardini
|DM
|27
|2023
|£ 22,88,000
|£ 44,000
|Gr Sports
|Ionuţ Radu
|GK
|24
|2024
|£ 16,12,000
|£ 31,000
|Oscar Damiani
|Federico Dimarco
|D LC, M L
|23
|2026
|£ 8,84,000
|£ 17,000
|Gr Sports
|Martín Satriano
|ST
|20
|2027
|£ 4,68,000
|£ 9,000
|TMG Football Limited
|Alex Cordaz
|GK
|38
|2022
|£ 4,42,000
|£ 8,500
|QUAN SPORTS MANAGEMENT ITALIA
|Facundo Colidio
|ST
|21
|2023
|£ 3,27,600
|£ 6,300
|–
|Gabriel Brazão
|GK
|20
|2024
|£ 1,66,400
|£ 3,200
|GG11 s.r.l.
Inter Milan loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022
|Player Name
|Position
|Age
|Contract Expiry
|Annual Salary
|Weekly Wages
|Agent
|Martín Satriano
|ST
|20
|2027
|£ 4,68,000
|£ 9,000
|TMG Football Limited
|Alex Cordaz
|GK
|38
|2022
|£ 4,42,000
|£ 8,500
|QUAN SPORTS MANAGEMENT ITALIA
|Facundo Colidio
|ST
|21
|2023
|£ 3,27,600
|£ 6,300
|–
|Gabriel Brazão
|GK
|20
|2024
|£ 1,66,400
|£ 3,200
|GG11 s.r.l.
|Stefano Sensi
|DM, AM C
|25
|2024
|£ 30,68,000
|£ 59,000
|Gr Sports
|Andrea Pinamonti
|Centre-Forward
|22
|2024
|–
|–
|Mino Raiola
|Zinho Vanheusden
|Centre-Back
|22
|2026
|£ 17,68,000
|£ 34,000
|Stirr Associates
|Valentino Lazaro
|Right-Back
|26
|2024
|£ 17,68,000
|£ 34,000
|HAGMAYR Sportmanagement
|Lucien Agoumé
|Defensive Midfield
|20
|2025
|–
|–
|ND SPORTS MANAGEMENT
|Sebastiano Esposito
|Centre-Forward
|19
|2025
|£ 4,16,000
|£ 8,000
|P&P Sport Management S.A.M.
|Michele Di Gregorio
|Goalkeeper
|24
|2024
|–
|–
|Belloni Carlo Alberto
|Darian Males
|Attacking Midfield
|20
|2025
|–
|–
|Footuro AG
|Dalbert
|Left-Back
|28
|2023
|£ 20,28,000
|£ 39,000
|–
|Samuele Mulattieri
|Centre-Forward
|21
|2023
|£ 31,200
|£ 600
|CAA Base Ltd
|Lorenzo Pirola
|Centre-Back
|20
|2025
|–
|–
|Goodjohn Srl
|Gaetano Oristanio
|Attacking Midfield
|19
|–
|–
|–
|Gr Sports
|Marco Pompetti
|Defensive Midfield
|21
|2023
|–
|–
|–
|Filip Stankovic
|Goalkeeper
|20
|2024
|–
|–
|–
|Edoardo Sottini
|Centre-Back
|19
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Matias Fonseca
|Centre-Forward
|21
|2023
|–
|–
|Reset Group Srl
|Franco Vezzoni
|Left Midfield
|20
|–
|–
|–
|Branchini Associati S.p.A.
|Davide Zugaro De Matteis
|Left-Back
|22
|2023
|–
|–
|SP GROUP
|Lorenzo Moretti
|Centre-Back
|20
|–
|–
|–
|PDP s.r.l. Pasqualin D’Amico Partners
|Niccolò Corrado
|Left-Back
|22
|–
|–
|–
|Gr Sports
|Christian Dimarco
|Left-Back
|19
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Jacopo Gianelli
|Central Midfield
|21
|2023
|–
|–
|PLAYER MANAGEMENT SRL
FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about Inter Milan
Below are some of the common questions fans have regarding some of Inter Milan’s main players.
- Who is the highest-paid player at Inter Milan?
As of 2022, Alexis Sanchez is the highest-paid player at Inter Milan with a weekly wage of £175,000.
2. What is the total team value of Inter Milan?
The total team value of Inter Milan is around £279 Million.
3. How much does Inter Milan spend on total annual wages?
Inter Milan are spending close to £117 million every single season on player wages
4. Who is the all-time top scorer for Inter Milan in their history?
Giuseppe Meazza is the all-time top goalscorer with 284 goals.
5. How much does Stefano Pioli earn in a year?
Stefano Pioli has a £3.4 million a year contract at Inter Milan.
