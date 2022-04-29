Inter Milan Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

Inter Milan are also one of the oldest clubs in the world and here we bring you all their latest player wages and weekly salaries from the 2021/22 season.

Il Biscione are one of the most successful clubs in Italian football and are in the top 15 most valuable teams. Moreover, they are one of the highest paying football teams globally, and many of their players are on lucrative contracts in Serie A. Here we tell you about the player’s wages, weekly salaries and contract details of Inter Milan.

Current Inter Milan Players Wages and Contracts 2022

Football Club Internazionale Milano, simply known as Inter Milan, is one of the oldest Italian sides and is the only side to have always competed in the top flight of Italian football since its debut. They have won 32 domestic trophies, including 19 league titles, 7 Coppa Italia and 6 Supercoppa. In addition, they have won the Champions League three times. The latest one came in 2010. The club has also won three UEFA Cups, two Intercontinental Cups and one FIFA Club World Cup.

Inter was founded in 1908 following the schism with AC Milan and made its debut in 1909. The club won its first championship. The club is described as one of the financial “black holes” among the Italian clubs, which was dependent on the financial contribution of the owner Massimo Moratti. Nevertheless, they are one of the most valuable teams globally and worth 330 million EUR.

Inter Milan’s highest-paid player

Alexis Sanchez is the highest-paid player for Inter Milan, with a yearly salary of £ 9,100,000 and a weekly wage of £175,000. He is lauded as the greatest Chilean player of all time and dubbed The Wonder Child.

Alexis Sanchez is the highest-paid player at Inter Milan (Euro Sport)

On 29 August 2019, Sanchez joined Inter Milan on loan from Manchester United for the 2019-20 season and debuted against Udinese. Following Year he made the permanent switch to Inter on a three-year deal.

Inter Milan Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent Alexis Sánchez AM RL, ST 32 2023 £ 91,00,000 £ 1,75,000 Fernando Felicevich Edin Džeko ST 35 2023 £ 79,04,000 £ 1,52,000 Alessandro Lucci – WSA Hakan Çalhanoğlu AM LC 27 2024 £ 74,88,000 £ 1,44,000 Unique Sports Group Ivan Perišić WB L, AM L, ST 32 2022 £ 65,00,000 £ 1,25,000 – Alessandro Bastoni D C 22 2024 £ 63,44,000 £ 1,22,000 TMP SOCCER srl Stefan de Vrij D C 29 2023 £ 60,32,000 £ 1,16,000 Mino Raiola Marcelo Brozović DM 28 2026 £ 55,12,000 £ 1,06,000 Epic Team Samir Handanovič GK 36 2022 £ 49,40,000 £ 95,000 LIAN Sports Group Aleksandar Kolarov D LC 35 2022 £ 48,88,000 £ 94,000 Alessandro Lucci – WSA Milan Skriniar D C 26 2023 £ 46,80,000 £ 90,000 Relatives Arturo Vidal DM, AM C 34 2023 £ 44,72,000 £ 86,000 Fernando Felicevich Lautaro Martínez ST 23 2026 £ 39,52,000 £ 76,000 Footfeel & Echo Sports Joaquín Correa AM RLC, F C 26 2025 £ 39,52,000 £ 76,000 Alessandro Lucci – WSA Matías Vecino DM, AM C 29 2022 £ 39,00,000 £ 75,000 Alessandro Lucci – WSA Nicolò Barella AM C 24 2026 £ 39,00,000 £ 75,000 -Mino Raiola Denzel Dumfries D/WB/M R 25 2025 £ 33,28,000 £ 64,000

Danilo D’Ambrosio D RC, M R 32 2022 £ 32,76,000 £ 63,000 G.E.V. Sport&management srl Stefano Sensi DM, AM C 25 2024 £ 30,68,000 £ 59,000 Gr Sports Andrea Ranocchia D C 33 2022 £ 30,16,000 £ 58,000 TMP SOCCER srl Matteo Darmian D RLC, M RL 31 2023 £ 25,48,000 £ 49,000 TMP SOCCER srl Roberto Gagliardini DM 27 2023 £ 22,88,000 £ 44,000 Gr Sports Ionuţ Radu GK 24 2024 £ 16,12,000 £ 31,000 Oscar Damiani Federico Dimarco D LC, M L 23 2026 £ 8,84,000 £ 17,000 Gr Sports Martín Satriano ST 20 2027 £ 4,68,000 £ 9,000 TMG Football Limited Alex Cordaz GK 38 2022 £ 4,42,000 £ 8,500 QUAN SPORTS MANAGEMENT ITALIA Facundo Colidio ST 21 2023 £ 3,27,600 £ 6,300 – Gabriel Brazão GK 20 2024 £ 1,66,400 £ 3,200 GG11 s.r.l.

Inter Milan loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent Martín Satriano ST 20 2027 £ 4,68,000 £ 9,000 TMG Football Limited Alex Cordaz GK 38 2022 £ 4,42,000 £ 8,500 QUAN SPORTS MANAGEMENT ITALIA Facundo Colidio ST 21 2023 £ 3,27,600 £ 6,300 – Gabriel Brazão GK 20 2024 £ 1,66,400 £ 3,200 GG11 s.r.l. Stefano Sensi DM, AM C 25 2024 £ 30,68,000 £ 59,000 Gr Sports Andrea Pinamonti Centre-Forward 22 2024 – – Mino Raiola Zinho Vanheusden Centre-Back 22 2026 £ 17,68,000 £ 34,000 Stirr Associates Valentino Lazaro Right-Back 26 2024 £ 17,68,000 £ 34,000 HAGMAYR Sportmanagement Lucien Agoumé Defensive Midfield 20 2025 – – ND SPORTS MANAGEMENT Sebastiano Esposito Centre-Forward 19 2025 £ 4,16,000 £ 8,000 P&P Sport Management S.A.M. Michele Di Gregorio Goalkeeper 24 2024 – – Belloni Carlo Alberto Darian Males Attacking Midfield 20 2025 – – Footuro AG Dalbert Left-Back 28 2023 £ 20,28,000 £ 39,000 – Samuele Mulattieri Centre-Forward 21 2023 £ 31,200 £ 600 CAA Base Ltd Lorenzo Pirola Centre-Back 20 2025 – – Goodjohn Srl Gaetano Oristanio Attacking Midfield 19 – – – Gr Sports Marco Pompetti Defensive Midfield 21 2023 – – – Filip Stankovic Goalkeeper 20 2024 – – – Edoardo Sottini Centre-Back 19 – – – – Matias Fonseca Centre-Forward 21 2023 – – Reset Group Srl Franco Vezzoni Left Midfield 20 – – – Branchini Associati S.p.A. Davide Zugaro De Matteis Left-Back 22 2023 – – SP GROUP Lorenzo Moretti Centre-Back 20 – – – PDP s.r.l. Pasqualin D’Amico Partners Niccolò Corrado Left-Back 22 – – – Gr Sports Christian Dimarco Left-Back 19 – – – – Jacopo Gianelli Central Midfield 21 2023 – – PLAYER MANAGEMENT SRL

FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about Inter Milan

Below are some of the common questions fans have regarding some of Inter Milan’s main players.

Who is the highest-paid player at Inter Milan?

As of 2022, Alexis Sanchez is the highest-paid player at Inter Milan with a weekly wage of £175,000.

2. What is the total team value of Inter Milan?

The total team value of Inter Milan is around £279 Million.

3. How much does Inter Milan spend on total annual wages?

Inter Milan are spending close to £117 million every single season on player wages

4. Who is the all-time top scorer for Inter Milan in their history?

Giuseppe Meazza is the all-time top goalscorer with 284 goals.

Giuseppe Meazza (The New European)

5. How much does Stefano Pioli earn in a year?

Stefano Pioli has a £3.4 million a year contract at Inter Milan.

