Who is Tamara Spalletti? Meet the wife of Luciano Spalletti

Tamara is a homemaker and is mainly known for being the wife of the current head coach of Napoli, Luciano Spalletti

Spalletti comes from Italy, and she is known for being the partner of one of the best Italian coaches and former Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalleti. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Tamara Spalletti Facts

Birth Place Italy Father’s Name Na Mother’s Name NA

Star Sign NA

Net Worth (2021) $ 5 million Salary (2021) NA Age 56 Date of Birth 1965 University NA

Nationality Italian Spouse Luciano Spalletti Children 3 Children Social Media Instagram,

Tamara Spalletti and Luciano Spalletti Families

Tamara Spalletti was born in Italy. There is no specific birth date that has been listed anywhere on the internet, and there is not much information regarding her parents or even her other family members. It has been not known whether she is the only child in her family or not.

Luciano Spalletti with his wife Tamara Spalletti (Instagram)

Luciano Spalletti was born on 7 March 1959 in Certaldo, Italy. However, there is not much about his family as he maintains a really private life. It is not known whether he has any siblings or not.

Tamara Spalletti husband Luciano Spalletti

Luciano is a former player and now an Italian football manager. He is the current head coach of Napoli. Started his career as a semi-professional footballer in his mid-20s. After nearly a decade of lower-tier football in Italy, he retired in 1993 and transitioned into coaching.

Spalletti’s early career as a manager wasn’t really that impactful, but it was at Udinese that he really began to make an impact. He led them to a stunning fourth-place finish in Serie A and also made them secure a spot in the UEFA Champions League.

Luciano Spalletti is the current manager of Napoli (Instagram)

He then coached Roma, leading them to a record for most consecutive wins, which resulted in Roma climbing from 15th place to 5th place in the table. After that, Luciano resigned from the Rome-based club to become the manager of Russian side Zenit Saint-Petersburg.

Zenit won the Russian Cup under Spalletti but failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. After three trophyless seasons, he was sacked. Spalletti returned to Roma for a second reign when he led them to the Champions League play-off spot for two consecutive seasons.

Luciano Spalletti as the manager of InterMilan (Instagram)

Spalleti was then confirmed as the new manager of Inter Millan. Inter won the International Champions Cup friendly tournament in Singapore after defeating Lyon, Bayern Munich and Chelsea. He led Inter to first place as they became the only Italian team still undefeated after the first 16 weeks and qualified for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in six years.

Luciano was then announced as the new head coach of Napoli.

Tamara Spalletti and Luciano Spalletti Kids

Tamara and Luciano have been together for more than two decades. However, their exact marriage date has not been disclosed as it was a really private and intimate affair attended by only close friends and family members.

Luciano with his wife Tamara and his kids (Instagram)

The couple has three children together, namely Federico Spalletti, Matilda Spalletti and Samuele Spalleti. Her wife has been Luciano’s constant support through all the ups and downs.

Tamara Spalletti Profession, Career, Net Worth

Tamara Spalletti is a homemaker and maintains a really private life. But she has been together with Luciano through thick and thin taking care of their children.

She has a really private life and has no social media account. There is no disclosure of her net worth as well. Whereas her husband has a net worth of $5 million.

FAQs about Tamara Spalletti

