Timo Werner Girlfriend Julia Nagler Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Julia Nagler? Meet The Girlfriend Of Timo Werner

Julia Nagler is famous for being the girlfriend of Chelsea star Timo Werner. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

After Timo Werner joined Chelsea in 2020, Chelse fans were full of joy, happiness and expectations. The German star is yet to show his true potential in the Premier League, but he has become a crucial member of Thomas Tuchel’s squad. Even though his career is very intriguing, today we decided to take a detailed look at his love life.

Julia is not a typical WAG. She likes to keep her private life away from the public eye and barely makes any public appearances. Even though she and Werner have been together for a long time. Many fans are unaware of their relationship. The Chelsea star also has great respect for his girlfriend’s decision and doesn’t share many photos of her on his own social media accounts.

That’s why keeping track of the beautiful German lady has been challenging. That’s where we come in. We have gathered all the important details about her life and in this article, we are going to reveal everything there is to know about the girlfriend of Timo Werner. Without further ado let’s get started.

Julia Nagler Facts & Wiki

Birthday 1997 Place of Birth Stuttgart, Germany Nationality German Residency London Partner Timo Werner Job Housewife Instagram N.A Height 5’6 (167 cm) Weight 55 kg Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother Chris and Wayne Nagler (Brothers) Father & Mother Marco and Rose Nagler Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Dark Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Julia Nagler Childhood and Family

On April 28, 1990, Julia was born to a wealthy German family. Her father’s anime is Marco, and Rose Nagler is her mother. She also has two brothers named Chris and Wayne Nagler. Adriana hasn’t shared much information about her childhood and family.

But our report suggests that her parents raised her with great care and didn’t let her feel any financial barriers. We are still looking for the missing pieces and will update the article if we find new information about her early life. So stay tuned to know more about the girlfriend Of Timo Werner.

Julia Nagler is German. (Credit: Instagram)

Julia Nagler Education

Julia graduated high school from the International School of Stuttgart. After graduation, she moved to GISMA Business School to complete higher education. Eventually, she earned a degree in a business course. Being a hard-working and ambitious student, she excelled in her studies. She didn’t go for further education and settled for a new role.

Julia Nagler career

Julia hasn’t shared anything about her job. But we believe she is currently a responsible housewife. She has a big task managing chores and taking care of all the household tasks. Well, that’s not an easy task at all. She has also played the role of a constant supporter for her partner, Timo Werner.

Julia has a business degree and can easily get into the world of business. However, we believe she might have some other aspirations in mind. She is too young to settle in, and she could come out with a big plan in a few years.

Werner and his girlfriend, Julia Nagler (Second from right) watch from the stands. (Picture was taken from magazinesweekly.com)

Julia Nagler Net Worth

Julia’s net worth is currently under review. She is currently a housewife and doesn’t earn any money. But his partner accumulates a significant amount every year. Timo Werner currently earns €5 Million per year, and he has a net worth of $4 Million. His earnings alone are enough to ensure a luxurious life for the duo.

Julia Nagler and Timo Werner relationship

Timo Werner and his girlfriend, Julia Nagler, are childhood friends. They knew each other for a long time only as friends. The duo finally found out that they have similar feelings for each other. Eventually, they started dating.

However, none of them was sold out by the idea of publicly revealing their relationship. So they kept their love life secret for several years. Finally, in 2017, the couple announced that they were dating. Julia has followed Werner to London, and they currently stay together.

Timo Werner and his girlfriend Julia have been avoiding media attention for a long time. (Credit: BackGrid)

Julia Nagler and Timo Werner Children

The duo doesn’t have any children. They are pretty young and very active in their respective fields. Welcoming children this age can create many problems for them, hence they might want to take some time before making such a big decision.

Julia Nagler Social media

Julia is not the kind of person who likes to share her daily life on social media. She prefers to lead a low-key life. That’s why she doesn’t have any account on famous social media platforms. She likes to spend time with her partner and friends rather than scrolling through social media.

Julia doesn’t have a large social media presence. (Picture was taken from playerswiki.com)

FAQs about Mia McClenaghan

When did Julia Nagler and Timo Werner get married? They are yet to get married. What is Julia Nagler doing now? She is a housewife. How old is Julia Nagler? She is 25 years old. Nationality of Julia Nagler? She is German. What is Julia Nagler’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.