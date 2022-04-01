Who is Ellis Stam? Meet the wife of Jaap Stam

Ellis Stam is a writer and make-up artist and is mainly known for being the wife of the former manager of FC Cincinnati, Jaap Stam.

Ellis comes from the Netherlands, and she is known for being the partner of former Ajax and Manchester United player Jaap Stam. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Ellis Stam Facts

Birth Place Netherlands Father’s Name Na Mother’s Name NA

Star Sign NA

Net Worth (2021) $ 10 million Salary (2021) NA Age 42 Date of Birth 1978 University NA

Nationality Dutch Spouse Jaap Stam Children 4 Children Social Media Instagram, Twitter

Ellis and Jaap Stam Families

Ellis was born in 1978. She is 42 years old, but no specific birth date is disclosed. There is not much information regarding her parents or other family members. It has not been known whether she is the only child in her family.

Ellis Stam with his husband Jaap Stam (Sports Mob)

Jakob Stam aka Jaap was born on 17 July 1972 in Kampen, Netherlands to father Gerrit and mother Anna Stam. It has not been known whether he is the only child in the family.

Ellis Stam’s husband, Jaap Stam

Jakob Stam aka Jaap is a former professional player. She is regarded as one of the best defenders of his generation. He is the former manager of FC Cincinnati.

Dutch defender Jaap Stam (foreground) controls the ball in front of Portuguese midfielder Deco(Photo by FRANCOIS GUILLOT / AFP) (Photo by FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP via Getty Images)

Stam has played for several European clubs, including PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United, Lazio, Milan and Ajax, before retiring in October 2007. He has won several club trophies and several personal awards, including being voted as the best defender in the 1998-99 and 1999-2000 UEFA Champions League.

He has also represented the Netherlands in 67 internationals and was in their squads for three UEFA European Championships and the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

Ousmane Dabo of Lazio struggles for control of the ball against Jaap Stam of AC Milan during the Italian Serie A (Photo by New Press/Getty Images)

After retiring as a player, Stam became an assistant coach in 2009 for PEC Zwolle and then went to Penn on a three-year contract with Ajax in 2013 as an assistant coach.

Jaap made his managerial debut with Reading in 2016 for a two-year contract but left the club soon and then went on to join Feyenoord and FC Cincinnati of Major League Soccer on 21 st May 2020. But he was quickly dismissed due to the club’s poor performance.

Jaap Stam of Reading gives out instructions to his players during the Sky Bet Championship match (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Ellis and Jaap Stam Kids

Jaap met his wife Ellis when he was 16 years old. They met during school and have been together since then. After several years of dating, they married in 1997, which family and close friends attended. However, their marriage date has not been revealed.

The couple is blessed with two daughters and twin sons, Jake, Thomas, Megan and Lisa. Thomas is a professional football player.

Ellis Stam Profession, Career, Net Worth

Ellis is a writer as she has written a few and is also a professional make-up artist. She has been the pillar of strength for Jaap through his ups and downs.

She has an Instagram account that has many pictures related to make-up. There is no disclosure of her net worth, but Her husband Jaap has an estimated net worth of around $10 million approx. He has social media accounts on Twitter and Instagram.

FAQs about Ellis Stam

When did Ellis and Jaap Stam get married? They got married in 1997. What is Ellis doing now? She is a writer and a make-up artist. How old is Ellis? Ellis is 42 years old Nationality of Ellis? Ellis Stam is Dutch What is Ellis’s net worth? They have a net worth of around $10 million.