Who is Kelly McCann? Meet the wife of Grant McCann

Kelly McCann is a homemaker and Philanthropist, and she is mainly known for being the wife of the current manager of Peterborough United, Grant McCann.

Kelly comes from Northern Ireland as well, and she is known for being the partner of former Hull City manager Grant McCann. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Birth Place Northern Ireland Father’s Name Na Mother’s Name NA

Star Sign NA

Net Worth (2021) $ 3 million Salary (2021) NA Age 41 Date of Birth January 20, 1980 University NA

Nationality Irish Spouse Grant McCann Children 3 Children Social Media Instagram, Twitter

Kelly and Grant McCann Families

Kelly was born on January 20, 1980, in Northern Ireland. She is 41 years old. There is not much information regarding her parents or other family members. It has not been known whether she is the only child in her family.

Grant McCann with his wife Kelly McCann (Belfast Telegraph)

On April 14, 1980, Grant McCann was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland. There is not much information regarding his parents. However, he is the sibling of former football player Ryan McCann.

Kelly McCann’s husband, Grant McCann

Grant is a former football player who played as a midfielder in the Football League and is currently the manager of EFL Championship club Peterborough United.

Grant McCann of Peterborough United gives instructions during the Npower Championship (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)

McCann played in the Distillery youth System from 1995 until signing for the West Ham United Academy of Football in 1996, where his professional career got started.

He made his debut on May 19 2001, in a 2-1 away defeat to Middlesborough. Grant has also played for his current managerial club Peterborough United for around two years.

Grant McCann, Manager of Hull City gives his team instructions during the Carabao Cup (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

McCann has a rare achievement with the club being promoted via a play-off three times and once each with three clubs at three Stadiums with Cheltenham Town at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff with Scunthorpe United at Wembley Stadium, London with Peterborough United at Old Trafford.

Grant started his managerial career on May 16 2016, when he was appointed as the Peterborough United Manager on a four-year contract. He was also named League One manager of the month.

Grant McCann, Manager of Peterborough United applauds the fans after their side’s victory during the Sky Bet Championship match (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

After some spells with Doncaster Rovers, he was appointed as the head coach of Hull City on a one-year rolling contract. He led them back to the Championship as League One Champions. On February 24 2022, McCann returned to Peterborough United for his third spell.

Kelly and Grant McCann Kids

Kelly and Grant come from the same religion. They met during school and have been together since then. After several years of dating, they got married, attended by family and close friends. However, their marriage date has not been revealed.

Kelly McCann with her husband, the current manager of Peterborough United Grant McCann (Twitter)

They have three children together named Bayley, Jesse and Frankie. The couple also has three dogs named Buster, Herbie and Arlo.

Kelly McCann with her kids Bayley, Jesse and Frankie (Twitter)

Bayley is a professional football player and plays for Northern Ireland.

Kelly McCann Profession, Career, Net Worth

Kelly is a homemaker and also Philanthropist. Lady McCann handles the kids and takes care of the house. She has been the pillar of strength for Grant through his ups and downs.

She has an Instagram account, but it has been kept private. There is no disclosure of her net worth, but Her husband Grant has an estimated net worth of around $3 million approx. He has social media accounts on Twitter and Instagram.

When did Kelly and Grant McCann get married? Their marriage date has not been revealed What is Kelly doing now? She is a homemaker and Philanthropist. How old is Kelly? Kelly is 41 years old Nationality of Kelly? Kelly McCann is Irish. What is Kelly’s net worth? They have a net worth of around $3 million.