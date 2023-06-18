Gianluca Scamacca is an Italian professional footballer who currently plays as a striker for Premier League club West Ham United and the Italy national team and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Born on January 1, 1999, Scamacca has had an eventful career that has seen him play for several clubs and represent his country at various youth and senior levels. With his towering height and strong physical presence, Scamacca has established himself as a talented striker. He possesses good technical skills and a natural goal-scoring ability.

His move to West Ham United provides him with an opportunity to showcase his talent on a bigger stage and make a significant impact in the Premier League. Scamacca’s career trajectory has been promising, and at the age of 24, he has the potential to develop into a key player for both his club and the Italian national team.

Gianluca Scamacca of West Ham United has a net worth of £5.4 Million. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Gianluca Scamacca Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Rome, Italy. Father’s Name Emiliano Mother’s Name Cristiana Star Sign Capricorn Net Worth £5.4 Million Age 24 Birthday 1 January 1999 Nationality Italian Position Striker Senior Clubs Jong PSV, Sassuolo, Cremonese, PEC Zwolle, Ascoli, Genoa, West Ham United. Achievements 2X TOP GOAL SCORER

1X DUTCH U17 CHAMPION

1X VIAREGGIO Girlfriend Flaminia Appolloni Children NA Social Media Instagram

Gianluca Scamacca’s Net Worth and Salary

The brilliant Italian striker Gianluca Scamacca, who is currently a member of West Ham United, has a substantial income and net worth. He receives a weekly income of £71,000, or £3,692,000 annually. His worth as a player in the Premier League is reflected in this huge income.

Scamacca, who has a net worth of £5,463,640, has amassed a sizable fortune throughout the course of his career. He has a long-term future with West Ham at the young age of 23 since his current contract is set to end on June 30, 2027.

Gianluca Scamacca’s Club Career

Scamacca began his professional career in the AS Roma development academy before transferring to PSV Eindhoven in January 2015. At the age of 17, he made his professional football debut for Jong PSV in the Eerste Divisie, the second tier of Dutch football. He attracted Italian club Sassuolo’s notice with his performances, and the club signed him to a four-and-a-half-year contract in January 2017.

Gianluca Scamacca of Italy looks on during a Italy training session. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Scamacca spent time on loan at teams including Cremonese, PEC Zwolle, Ascoli, and Genoa while he was at Sassuolo. He gained crucial playing time and experience during these loan periods. Notably, he made his professional debut while on loan at Serie B team Cremonese.

Scamacca returned to Sassuolo for the 2021–2022 season after his loan stints. He joined Domenico Berardi and Giacomo Raspadori to form a potent attacking trio under the direction of coach Alessio Dionisi. Scamacca had a strong season, scoring 16 goals in the league.

Scamacca moved to the Premier League in July 2022 and signed a five-year deal with West Ham United. According to reports, Sassuolo received a transfer fee and add-ons of about £30.5 million. In August 2022, he made his Premier League debut for West Ham and netted his first goal for the team against Viborg in a UEFA Conference League game.

Gianluca Scamacca of West Ham United stretches for the ball during the Premier League match between Manchester United and West Ham United. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Gianluca Scamacca’s International Career

Scamacca has competed for Italy in a variety of youth competitions. He took part in the UEFA European Under-17 and Under-19 Championships when he scored significant goals for the team. Additionally, he competed in the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

For the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Scamacca’s first call-up to the senior Italy national team occurred in September 2021. In a game against Lithuania, he made his senior debut, entering as a substitute and assisting Italy in a 5-0 triumph.

Gianluca Scamacca’s Family

Regarding Gianluca Scamacca’s family, not much is known. He was born in Italy, nonetheless, as is well known. Sadly, information about his parents, siblings, or other family members is not easily available. More details regarding Scamacca’s family history can become known as his professional career develops. Right now, his football-related accomplishments are the main topic of discussion.

Gianluca Scamacca of West Ham United looks on during the Premier League match against Leeds United. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Gianluca Scamacca’s Girlfriend

The former Sassuolo striker, Gianluca Scamacca, has been in a relationship with his girlfriend, Flaminia Appolloni, for a while. The couple prefers to maintain their privacy, and they have not publicly discussed their relationship. However, rumours circulated that Scamacca proposed to his girlfriend before his move to West Ham United, suggesting that they may soon be getting married. Despite the limited information available, it seems that Scamacca and Appolloni share a committed and loving bond.

Regarding the precise sponsors and endorsements of Gianluca Scamacca, there is not much information accessible. Although he is a gifted footballer, information regarding his specific endorsement arrangements or brand affiliations is not publicly known.

Gianluca Scamacca showing off his tattoo of a lion on his back. (Credits: @iamscamacca Instagram)

Gianluca Scamacca’s Cars and Tattoos

Regarding Gianluca Scamacca’s automobiles or his collection of vehicles, no specific information is known. It’s important to note that professional athletes, like football players, frequently have a taste for luxury cars and may possess a variety of expensive cars. It’s true that Scamacca is well renowned for having tattoos all over his body. A few of which include an image of a lion on his back and an image of a tiger on his neck.

Read More:

FAQs about Gianluca Scamacca