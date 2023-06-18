Jean Michaël Seri is an Ivorian professional footballer who plays as a central midfielder for EFL Championship club Hull City and the Ivory Coast national team in this page, we will see about his Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Jean Michal Seri is a talented Ivorian footballer who currently excels as a central midfielder for EFL Championship club Hull City and the Ivory Coast national team. His technical abilities, vision, and passing range have made him a valuable asset for Hull City and earned him a place in the Ivory Coast national team.

His composure on the ball and ability to control the tempo of the game has solidified his reputation as a highly capable and influential player. As Seri continues to evolve and showcase his talents, football enthusiasts eagerly follow his journey, anticipating his continued success on the pitch.

Jean Michael Seri is currently single and not dating anyone. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Jean Michael Seri Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Grand-Béréby, Ivory Coast Father’s Name N/A Mother’s Name N/A Star Sign Cancer Net Worth $5 Million Age 28 Birthday July 19, 1991 Nationality Ivorian Position Midfielder Senior Clubs ASEC Mimosas, Porto B, Paços de Ferreira, Nice, Fulham, Galatasaray, Bordeaux,

Hull City Achievements N/A Girlfriend N/A Children N/A Social Media Instagram

Jean Michael Seri Net Worth and Salary

Jean Michal Seri is a professional soccer player from Ivory Coast who has amassed a net worth of $5 million through his successful career. His success has earned him lucrative deals and financial rewards, and his commitment to his craft has enabled him to secure a stable financial position.

Jean Michael Seri Club Career

Jean Michal Seri, born on 19 July 1991, started his football journey in his native Ivory Coast. At a young age, he earned the nickname “Galla” due to his admiration for Marcelo Gallardo, the former Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder known for his technical skills. Seri began his youth career with Africa Sports d’Abidjan, a prominent club in Abidjan, in July 2007.

His exceptional abilities quickly attracted the attention of the top clubs in Ivory Coast. In January 2010, Seri made a significant step in his career by joining ASEC Mimosas. On 2 November 2012, Seri secured a loan move to Portuguese Primeira Liga club Porto after impressing their scouts. Following his loan spell at Porto, Seri joined another Primeira Liga club, Paços de Ferreira, on a permanent basis on 31 August 2013. Seri made his debut for Paços de Ferreira on 14 September 2013, featuring in a Primeira Liga away match against Benfica.

Yaser Asprilla of Watford and Jean Michael Seri of Hull City in action. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

His exceptional passing range and ability to control the tempo of the game quickly made him On 11 June 2015, Seri joined Nice in the French Ligue 1, completing the transfer for a fee of €1 million. He made his competitive debut for Nice on 8 August 2015, playing the full match in a 2-1 home loss to Monaco. He scored his first goal for Nice on 27 September 2015, contributing to a 4-1 away victory over Saint-Étienne.

In July 2018, Seri embarked on a new chapter in his career by joining Fulham on a four-year deal. He made an immediate impact, scoring a remarkable goal against Burnley in August 2018, which earned him the Premier League Goal of the Month award. In July 2022, Seri made a move to Hull City, signing a three-year contract with the Championship club. Throughout his career, Seri has showcased his versatility, technical skills, and ability to make an impact on the field.

Jean Michael Seri International Career

Seri’s international career began with the Ivory Coast under-23 team, where he made three appearances at the 2011 CAF U-23 Championship in Morocco. On 27 February 2014, he received his first call-up to the senior national team for an upcoming friendly match against Belgium. His debut for the Ivory Coast senior team came on 6 September 2015, in a 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualification match against Sierra Leone. He also featured in two of Ivory Coast’s three group-stage matches in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations. On 17 November 2015, he scored his first senior international goal during the second leg of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification second round. Throughout his international career, Seri has showcased his skills and contributed to the Ivory Coast’s efforts on the pitch.

Jean Michael Seri Family

Jean Michal Seri’s parents remain elusive, making it difficult to shed light on his family origins. His focus has been on his professional achievements and footballing prowess, with limited public knowledge of his familial background. Seri has maintained a level of privacy surrounding his family, leaving fans and enthusiasts curious about this aspect of his life.

Jean Michael Seri has a net worth of $5 Million. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Jean Michael Girlfriend

Jean Michal Seri has managed to keep his personal life private, and details about his dating history or current relationship status remain undisclosed. He has chosen to keep his romantic life out of the public eye, allowing him to avoid media scrutiny and focus on his football career. Fans and followers may admire his dedication to his profession and respect his decision to keep his personal life private.

Jean Michael Seri Sponsors and Endorsements

There is currently no knowledge of any specific sponsors or endorsements for Jean. He does not currently appear to have any recognized sponsorship agreements or public endorsements. It is typical for some athletes or people working in the sports sector to operate with no apparent sponsorship deals. It can be presumed that Jean’s professional career does not involve any major sponsorships or endorsements in the absence of additional information or public statements.

Jean Michael Seri Cars and Tattoos

It’s possible that Jean owns some amazing and fashionable cars, despite the lack of concrete information about his car collection. There is no evidence to support Jean’s tattoo denial. It is completely possible that he does not currently have any tattoos.

