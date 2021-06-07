Dundee United lining up Bosman move for Charlie Mulgrew

According to the Daily Mail (h/t Daily Record), Dundee United are eyeing a summer swoop for former Celtic defender Charlie Mulgrew on a free transfer.

Mulgrew came through the youth ranks at Celtic and had a loan stint at Dundee United in 2006 before he signed for English outfit Wolves. The 35-year-old then had stints at Southend United and Aberdeen, before returning to Celtic Park in 2010.

Mulgrew spent six years with the Hoops, making a total of 208 appearances across his two stints with the club, before moving to Blackburn Rovers in 2016.

Charlie Mulgrew has been released by Blackburn Rovers

The versatile defender has been at Ewood Park ever since, although he did spend the last season away on loan at Fleetwood Town. Now out of contract with Blackburn, the 35-year-old has been released by the club after he made 109 appearances for them.

Now that the 44-time capped former Scotland international is on the lookout for a new club, Dundee United have shown an interest in acquiring his services on a free transfer.

The Tannadice outfit is on the lookout for new players following the exit of manager Micky Mellon. Tam Courts is said to be replacing him at the helm, who now wants Mulgrew to join him at the club. (h/t Daily Record)

Tam Courts is set to be named the new Dundee United manager

Having returned to the Premiership for the 2020/21 season after three seasons in the lower division, Dundee United finished the campaign in eighth place. A big season awaits the club as they look to aim for a higher finish.

And adding someone as experienced as Mulgrew, who has over 200 appearances in the Scottish top-flight, could be a shrewd move. The club, however, first needs to appoint a new manager before pressing ahead with the transfer plans.