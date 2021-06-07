Euro 2020 top scorer predictions

Euro 2020 kicks off on Friday with Italy versus Turkey in the month-long tournament’s opening game.

With 11 host countries, 24 nations and up to three teams progressing from their group, fans won’t be spoiled for entertainment.

Heading into the tournament, much focus is paid to the star strikers who have the opportunity to win the Golden Boot.

In 2016, Antoine Greizmann won the trophy with six goals as France reached the final, though came up short against Portugal in the final.

Here are the players who we think will be fighting it out for the award this summer:

Romelu Lukaku

The striker has hardly put a foot wrong since leaving Manchester United for Internazionale two summers’ ago. Romelu Lukaku leads the front line for Belgium, and will be supported by playmakers including Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Thomas Meunier.

Belgium have a very favourable group too, facing Denmark, Russia and Finland, and are among the favourites to win the tournament for the first time in their history. This all points to Lukaku having an excellent shot at winning the Golden Boot.

KylianMbappe

World champions France can be expected to go a long way this summer, if not all the way. They were runners-up five years ago and manager Didier Deschamps arguably has the most talented squad.

Whilst Antoine Griezmann was the top scorer in the last European Championships, the forward hasn’t been on fire over the past couple of seasons domestically, even whilst playing for Barcelona.

KylianMbappe was a hero in the World Cup three years ago and has the ability and support to be the top scorer this summer. Some might see his price of 9/1 as good value, especially for a player in the running for the 2021 Ballon d’Or. However, they are in a group which includes both Portugal and Germany, so goals might not come freely until later in the competition.

Harry Kane

The Golden Boot winner at the last World Cup, Harry Kane was aided by a favourable draw throughout that competition and a couple of penalties. England are somewhat surprisingly the bookmakers’ favourites heading into the tournament and their captain should be able to score a couple in the group stage.

Gareth Southgate’s side have been drawn against Croatia, the Czech Republic and Scotland. Kane will be the central figure in the three-man attack and could be supplied chances from the likes of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Mason Mount.

The Tottenham Hotspur man is the 6/1 favourite to top score again this summer.

Memphis Depay

One nation with a favourable group is certainly the Netherlands. Frank de Boer’s side will come up against Austria, Ukraine and North Macedonia, all on home soil at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Whilst the Oranje have been poor in recent tournaments they have seen a turnround over the past couple of years, which included reaching the UEFA Nations League final. A mixture of talented youth and experience is set to compete this summer.

The Netherlands have lacked a top striker in recent years, but Lyon front man Memphis Depay is coming off another solid season and is the main man for de Boer’s side in attack. At 14/1 and a favourable group he could be tempting.