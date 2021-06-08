Aberdeen working on a deal to sign Christian Ramirez

According to the Daily Record, Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen are working hard to get a deal over the line for Houston Dynamo FC striker Christian Ramirez in the summer.

Ramirez has been with Houston Dynamo since 2019, having signed from Los Angeles FC. Prior to that, the 30-year-old has had stints with San Diego Surf, UCSB Gauchos, Orange County Blue Star, CU Irvine, Charlotte Eagles and Minnesota United.

During his time with Houston Dynamo, Ramirez has featured 31 times across all competitions, scoring eight goals and setting up two more. His overall tally in the MLS reads 35 goals in 105 games, with nine assists to go along with as well. (h/t Transfermarkt)

Ramirez has also been capped twice by the United States Men’s National Team, with the 30-year-old scoring once for them as well.

Ramirez’s contract with Houston Dynamo expires at the end of this year and Aberdeen are now hoping to make the most of the situation by snapping him up this summer.

The Dons are going through a bit of a squad rejig under new manager Stephen Glass and have already brought in the likes of Scott Brown and Jay Emmanuel Thomas on free transfers while Jack Gurr is likely to arrive on loan from MLS outfit Atlanta United as well. (h/t Daily Record)

Scott Brown is headed to Aberdeen this summer (Getty Images)

And the Dons are now also working hard on a deal to bring in Ramirez. The report adds that the centre-forward will have to take a major pay cut in order to play at the Pittodrie, which he is willing to. Aberdeen are now in talks with the MLS to make the move happen, although the transfer will be subject to him being issued a work permit.