Rangers keeping tabs on Sparta Rotterdam’s Abdou Harroui

According to Football Insider (h/t Glasgow Live), Scottish champions Rangers are scouting Sparta Rotterdam midfielder Abdou Harroui with a view to signing him up in the summer.

Harroui has spent his entire footballing career in his homeland, Netherlands. The 23-year-old started out at the academy of LV Roodenburg and then spent time at the youth setups of UVS Leiden and Alphense Boys before signing for Sparta Rotterdam in 2014.

Having risen through the youth ranks at the club, Harroui made his first-team debut for the Dutch side in 2018. Since then, the midfielder has gone on to make 102 appearances for the club, scoring 18 goals and setting up 13 more.

Abdou Harroui is a transfer target for Rangers

The 2020/21 campaign was a productive one for the Dutchman as he managed six goals and three assists despite largely playing as a holding midfielder. (h/t Transfermarkt)

Harroui, though, is staring at an uncertain future at Sparta Rotterdam as he enters the final year of his contract with the club. And this has alerted Scottish champions Rangers, who are scouting the 23-year-old as they line up a summer move for him.

The Gers have watched Harroui in action at the Under-21 UEFA European Championship, where he was part of the Netherlands Under-21 setup. Even though the Dutch contingent crashed out of the tournament in the semi-finals against Germany, the 23-year-old has seemingly made an impression on Rangers. (h/t Glasgow Live)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Also Read:

Rangers have already completed two signings this summer, with midfielder Nnamdi Ofoborh arriving from Bournemouth while striker Fashion Sakala has also joined from Oostende.

A new midfielder could be a handy addition for Steven Gerrard & co. considering Steven Davis’ advancing age and Glen Kamara’s uncertain future at the club.