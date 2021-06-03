St Mirren sign Motherwell defender Charles Dunne on a free transfer
According to the Daily Record, Scottish Premiership side St Mirren have completed the signing of Charles Dunne from rivals Motherwell on a free transfer. The 28-year-old defender has signed a two-year deal with the Paisley club.
Dunne came through the youth ranks at English club Wycombe Wanderers and progressed to the first-team before signing for Blackpool in 2013, although he was immediately loaned back to his boyhood club.
The defender went on to make a total of 57 appearances for Wycombe across his two spells but managed just 30 for Blackpool before joining Oldham Athletic in 2016 after a short loan stint at Crawley Town. He was snapped up by Motherwell in 2017, where he has spent the last four years of his career, racking up 78 appearances. (h/t Transfermarkt)
Dunne, who can play at centre-back or left-back, has hardly played over the past couple of seasons for the Fir Park outfit due to various injury issues. Indeed, the 28-year-old featured just seven times in all competitions in 2019/20 while he did not take the field even once in the recently concluded 2020/21 campaign.
Dunne signs two-year deal with St Mirren
Dunne’s contract with Motherwell was up for expiry this summer. Even though the club offered him a chance to train for the pre-season, the Irishman has opted to sign for St Mirren. The defender has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the Saints, with manager Jim Goodwin delighted by the signing. (h/t Daily Record)
“I’m delighted to finally get Charles over the line. It’s one we’ve been working on for a number of months now. He’s had a number of other options on the table, but I’m delighted he sees his future here at St Mirren.
“People might look at the last 12 months or so with the lack of game-time that he’s had and that’s solely down to a bit of bad luck on the injury front. But he’s fully recovered now and and he’s done a thorough medical with our physio Kevin Bain, so there’s absolutely no concerns with Charles’ fitness going forward.”
Dunne may not have played a lot of late due to injuries. But an experienced individual in his theoretical prime years, on a free transfer, makes a lot of sense for St Mirren. His signing will help Goodwin & co. address the lack of a natural left-sided defender in the ranks.