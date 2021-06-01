Kilmarnock sign Euan Murray from Dunfermline Athletic

According to the Daily Record, Scottish Premiership outfit Kilmarnock FC have secured the signing of Dunfermline Athletic defender Euan Murray on a two-year deal.

Murray came through the youth ranks at Motherwell FC but hardly managed to get a look-in into the first-team. In 2014, the central defender signed for Clyde FC, where he spent only a few months before moving on to Western United.

The summer of 2015 saw Murray sign for Stenhousemuir, where he spent a year and played regularly, which helped him get his career back on track. Following that, a move down south to England came about in 2016 as he spent time with Barrow AFC and Southport FC before returning to Scotland with Raith Rovers a year later.

Euan Murray left Dunfermline on a free transfer

It was with the Rovers that Murray established a strong foothold, going on to make 92 appearances, in which he scored and assisted nine goals apiece before signing for Dunfermline Athletic in the summer of 2019. While the 27-year-old did not play much for the Pars in his debut season, he was elevated to club captain in 2020/21 and made quite an impression.

Indeed, in 37 appearances, Murray scored seven goals and set up two more, while staying solid at the back. However, his contract with Dunfermline ran out at the end of the season. Following that, he has now signed for the Killies, penning a two-year deal. Someone who lives in the region, Murray expressed his delight at completing the move. (h/t Daily Record)

“As soon as I heard about the interest from the club, I knew this was where I wanted to commit my future. The manager made it clear that he wanted me, and I’m just around the corner from Rugby Park. I can’t wait to get started!”

Murray, given his experience in Scotland, his presence in the box at both ends of the pitch, and his leadership, can be a handy addition for Kilmarnock. More so, considering that he arrives on a free transfer. Good start to the window for Tommy Wright & co.