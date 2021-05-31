Celtic keeping close tabs on Hibernian star Kevin Nisbet

According to Edinburg Evening News (h/t Daily Record), Scottish giants Celtic are lining up a summer raid on fellow Premiership outfit Hibernian FC for the signing of striker Kevin Nisbet.

Nisbet came through the youth ranks at Scottish club Partick Thistle and made his senior debut in 2015. The striker had loan spells away at East Stirlingshire FC, Ayr United and Dumbarton FC to aid his development but couldn’t establish a foothold in the Thistle first-team.

Kevin Nisbet of Partick Thistle vies with James Tavernier of Rangers during the Betfred League Cup Quarter Final at Firhill Stadium. (Getty Images)

After 26 appearances, in which he failed to score a single goal, Nisbet signed for Raith Rovers in 2018 on a free transfer. The 24-year-old enjoyed a prolific stint with his new club, bagging 34 goals in 46 appearances, which earned him a move to Dunfermline Athletic a year later.

Another solid season, during which he produced 23 goals and five assists in 32 games, earned him a transfer to Hibernian last summer. Nisbet had a fairly fruitful debut campaign with the Hibs, managing a tally of 18 goals and 8 assists from 44 games in all competitions.

This has seemingly earned him a place in the Scotland squad for the upcoming UEFA Euro 2020, while also putting him on the radars of Celtic. (h/t Daily Record)

The Hoops could be in the market for a new centre-forward with Odsonne Edouard getting strongly linked with a move away from the club. In addition, veteran forward Leigh Griffiths is also out of contract. Although the club has the option of extending it by another year, his recent poor form may stop them from doing so.

Kevin Nisbet enjoyed an impressive debut season with Hibs (GETTY Images)

Also Read:

Nisbet, to that end, can be an ideal replacement for Celtic to target. The 24-year-old has worked his way up the footballing pyramid in Scotland and proved in his debut season with the Hibs that he is ready for this level. Celtic, though, are yet to make a move for the Scotsman as they are still without a manager.

But with news of Ange Postecoglou’s potential appointment picking up, the Bhoys could soon act on their interest in Nisbet.