Who will win Euro 2021? (Main favourites and outsiders)

It’s definitely a case of better late than never as Euro 2020 becomes Euro 2021 in a highly anticipated tournament and a summer packed full of international football.

We take a look at who are the main favourites and most likely to win this year's Euros, as well as those outsiders who have a chance at bringing the trophy home.

France given boost by Benzema

The former Lyon ace has seen off all contenders at Real Madrid year after year but France manager Didier Deschamps has failed to be swayed – up until now that is. Not many players can say they’ve survived the political machinations and expectant fan base such as Benzema has done at Madrid.

Benzema will be welcomed back into the fold at the French camp and will be hoping to finish his season off with silverware after a disappointing year in the Spanish capital. Joining an illustrious star cast unrivalled elsewhere in the world, never mind Europe, Pogba, Griezmann, Kante, Mbappé and their compatriots making France undoubtedly first pick for many.

Excellence and experience to spur on England

England have always been a tough one to make sense of but the experts at Euro 2021 betting are backing the Three Lions as joint-favourites with odds locked even. It’s hard to fathom given France’s obvious pedigree but the English have been pushing for a trophy for sometime now.

England were guided to a semi-final finish under Gareth Southgate and have continued to excel in the qualifying rounds. With supreme marksman Harry Kane leading the line and a whole spate of exciting supporting cast members such as Marcus Rashford, Phil Foden, Mason Mount, Jack Grealish (the list goes on), England have one of the best attacking lines in world football right now.

Balance and the lack of a strong mental attitude at decisive moments have often been the scourge of English campaigns, but Southgate has instilled a calmness under pressure that has worked wonders for England. A trophy two years ago at the Nations League Finals would’ve been ideal but maybe the Wembley turf will end England’s long suffering silverware drought.

Overshadowed outsiders

Portugal, Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and a whole host of more modest national outfits are looking to make their mark. The fact remains that team for team the Euros is international football’s most competitive tournament.

Former Premier League winning manager Robert Mancini is overseeing a resurgent Italy side who are unbeaten in 25 matches.

The Dutch make a return to the Euros after missing out last time round as the European team with the most recent silverware to their name.

Luis Enrique’s Spanish side, like Joachim Löw’s Germany, are packed with talent through the ranks with players that play their football at the highest level. They will be hoping to channel the spirit of Euros past to pull off a surprise victory this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo is still at the top of his game after helping guide his country to a shock win on both sides of the touchline five years ago. Pound for pound the Portuguese don’t have the best squad on paper, but a resplendent Bruno Fernandes could be an added spark to charge this Portuguese side.

Belgium are the golden boys yet to hit manhood with a major piece of silverware to their name. In terms of top flight performances across Europe’s top leagues the Belgians definitely have the edge over many others. They lack the wax lyrical and myth of many of Europe’s traditional greats but they definitely have the players to make it tick.

All in all, the stage is set for one of the most intense and electric European Championships ever this summer.