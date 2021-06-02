Rangers interested in signing Salih Ozcan on a free transfer

According to German magazine Kicker (h/t Glasgow Live), Scottish champions Rangers are lining up a move for 1.FC Koln midfielder Salih Ozcan, who is set to become a free agent this summer.

Ozcan started out at the SC West Koln youth setup before signing for the 1.FC Koln academy in 2007. The 23-year-old has since risen through the ranks at the club, representing them across various age groups while also enjoying a stint with their second team before making his senior debut in 2016.

Ozcan has since been fairly regular in the first-team at Koln, although he did spend the 2019/20 season out on loan at Holstein Kiel, where he shone brightly, scoring five goals and setting up seven in 29 games. (h/t Transfermarkt)

Salih Ozcan will be a free agent this summer

Upon returning to Koln last summer, Ozcan became a constant fixture in the midfield, racking up 32 appearances across all competitions, in which he managed to score one goal and assist two more, as the Billygoats just about avoided relegation by winning the playoffs.

Ozcan, though, could be on his way out this summer as his contract with Koln runs out at the end of this month. And, this has seemingly alerted Rangers, who are now looking to swoop in on the 23-year-old and get him signed up on a Bosman move. (h/t Glasgow Live)

Rangers, as things stand, have a well-stocked midfield unit. However, veteran star Steven Davis turned 36 earlier this year and will need his game time to be managed. In addition, fellow midfield mainstay Glen Kamara is attracting serious interest from the Premier League. Should he leave, Ozcan is being lined up as a replacement for the Finnish international. (h/t Glasgow Live)

Glen Kamara in action for Rangers. (Getty Images)

Ozcan, who is a 13-time capped German U-21 international, is a promising talent with his best years ahead of him. A move for him would, thus, bode well for Rangers, considering that he is not going to cost anything in transfer fee and would be a readymade replacement for Kamara should he depart Ibrox.