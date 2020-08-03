Celtic confirm the signing of Vasilis Barkas

Scottish champions Celtic have signed Greek goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas from AEK Athens, the club confirmed on their official website.

The 26-year-old Barkas has penned a four-year deal with the Hoops, having completed a £5.5m move from the Greek giants. (h/t Daily Record)

Vasilis Barkas: Five things you need to know…

Barkas started out with Greek outfit Atromitos. After having made 21 appearances for the club, he joined AEK Athens in 2016.

In four years with the Greek giants, Barkas featured 111 times for the club, keeping 61 clean sheets in the process.

The 26-year-old won the Greek Super League 1 in 2018.

In the 2019/20 campaign, he featured 33 times in all competitions, conceding just 26 times, while keeping 16 shut-outs.

Barkas has featured 10 times for the Greece national team.

Celtic were without a first-choice goalkeeper after Craig Gordon’s contract expired at the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

However, they have now snapped up the signing of Barkas. Upon the completion of the signing the Greek international said:

“I’m very happy to come to this very big club and I can’t wait to play my first game. When my manager, my father told me that Celtic wanted me to come here, I didn’t need think about it. It’s a very good chance for me to play for a very big club.”

Having completed a successive ninth Scottish Premiership title, Celtic will be eyeing an unprecedented tenth consecutive league title.

Neil Lennon has already strengthened the side with the loan signing of Mohamed Elyounoussi. And now, the arrival of Barkas will further boost their credentials for a tilt at the title.