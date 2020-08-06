Tottenham enter the race for Said Benrahma

Tottenham Hotspur are set to enter the race to sign Said Benrahma, as per reports from The Mirror. The Bees set an asking price of £25million for the playmaker but that could now drop to a £16million.

The Algerian was in great form in the recently concluded season taking the Bees to the play-off final where they lost to Fulham and missed out on the last Premier League Spot.

Said Benrahma has been brilliant for Brentford since joining them (Image Credits: Google)

The player’s performances have attracted a lot of eyeballs and that has made the club set a high asking for their priced asset. Since joining the Bees, the Algerian winger has made 91 appearances, scoring 28 and assisting 27.

Tottenham have enjoyed a fairly impressive campaign under new boss Jose Mourinho and find themselves in the Europa League qualifiers. However, for them to bridge the gap next season and be more competitive, they have to add more depth.

The club had also borrowed £175million of government cash in June to ensure financial flexibility during the Covid-19 crisis, but also made it clear that it will not be used for new signings.

Said Benrahma would be a terrific addition for Tottenham (Image Credits: Google)

The sale of Benrahma will represent huge profit for Brentford, with the club securing the services of the player for £2.7million from OGC Nice.

In both the seasons, Benrahma has been producing impressive performances and would be a huge hit if he manages to continue that sort of a form for Tottenham.