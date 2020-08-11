Willian to Arsenal: Latest Update and Twitter reactions

Arsenal to announce Willian transfer soon
Arsenal have reportedly completed the signing of Willian Borges da Silva on a three-year contract worth £100,000-a-week according to Dailymail.
The Blues tried to hold down their star player but Willian wasn’t interested in a short deal given his age and found a better offer from the Gunners.
The 32-year old has been consistent for the Blues over the past few years and has displayed some serious performances ending his seven-year association with the club.
Latest updates on Willian’s imminent move to Arsenal
Willian wrote an open letter thanking Chelsea fans who stood by the Brazilan in the ups and downs of his career at Stamford Bridge,
Checkout Alyson Rudd’s article for the times in which she beautifully explains Willian’s time with the Blues and how he epitomised Roman Abramovich’s Chelsea. A must-read for both Arsenal and Chelsea fans.
Standard Sport’s Jack Rosser confirms the medical situation at London Colney.
Here are some of the latest twitter reaction circling around the transfer story:
The Brazilian for Arsenal would give the club a different dimension to the game and add a great depth to their young squad.
When Arsenal do finally announce the signing it would mean they have beaten a host of clubs, including David Beckham’s new MLS franchise Inter Miami, Manchester United and several other clubs from Serie A. The player’s agent had earlier said that Willian had five different offers.
Willian might be the first of many signings as Arsenal are set for a busy summer as Mikel Arteta looks to reshape his squad ahead of a new season that brings in a lot of expectations from him.