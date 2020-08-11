Willian to Arsenal: Latest Update and Twitter reactions

Arsenal to announce Willian transfer soon

Arsenal have reportedly completed the signing of Willian Borges da Silva on a three-year contract worth £100,000-a-week according to Dailymail.

The Blues tried to hold down their star player but Willian wasn’t interested in a short deal given his age and found a better offer from the Gunners.

The 32-year old has been consistent for the Blues over the past few years and has displayed some serious performances ending his seven-year association with the club.

Chelsea’s Willian in action. (Getty Images)

Latest updates on Willian’s imminent move to Arsenal

Willian wrote an open letter thanking Chelsea fans who stood by the Brazilan in the ups and downs of his career at Stamford Bridge,

A OPEN LETTER TO THE FANS OF @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/ZUUEfwnx5d — Willian (@willianborges88) August 9, 2020

Checkout Alyson Rudd’s article for the times in which she beautifully explains Willian’s time with the Blues and how he epitomised Roman Abramovich’s Chelsea. A must-read for both Arsenal and Chelsea fans.

Willian represented the joyous, Machiavellian side of Roman Abramovich, writes @allyrudd_times https://t.co/LeoFIdMxVL — Times Sport (@TimesSport) August 11, 2020

Standard Sport’s Jack Rosser confirms the medical situation at London Colney.

Understand Willian has undergone his medical at Arsenal. #afc #cfc — Jack Rosser (@JackRosser_) August 10, 2020

Here are some of the latest twitter reaction circling around the transfer story:

.@SkyKaveh on Willian: “I think what could be happening there is Arsenal’s social media department are filming some special unveiling they’re going to release today or sometime later this week. From everything we are hearing, he is going to be an Arsenal player very soon.” #afc — afcstuff (@afcstuff) August 11, 2020

Willian during his medicals:



Medic: What's the color of London?



Willian: London is red.



Medic: Medical passed. Sign him up. — Wel Beast (@WelBeast) August 10, 2020

The “Big 6’s” Top Chance Creator 19/20



🇧🇪 Kevin De Bruyne (136)



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Trent Alexander-Arnold (87)



🇧🇷 Willian (76)



🇰🇷 Son Heung-Min (41)



🇨🇮 Nicolas Pepe (40)



🇧🇷 Fred (35) pic.twitter.com/cfeyCY64rA — Premier League Statman ⚽️ (@EPLStatman) August 11, 2020

Mikel Arteta wants to play Willian centrally next season – behind the striker. Rather than on the wing, they see him as a midfielder, a creator [Mirror] pic.twitter.com/O5lrPWK9mc — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) August 11, 2020

Sky Sports News: Willian to Arsenal is almost done. What could be happening is Arsenal's social media department could be filming some special unveiling that they're going to release today or sometime later in the week.pic.twitter.com/eEptyNY0Y6 — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) August 11, 2020

The Brazilian for Arsenal would give the club a different dimension to the game and add a great depth to their young squad.

When Arsenal do finally announce the signing it would mean they have beaten a host of clubs, including David Beckham’s new MLS franchise Inter Miami, Manchester United and several other clubs from Serie A. The player’s agent had earlier said that Willian had five different offers.

Willian might be the first of many signings as Arsenal are set for a busy summer as Mikel Arteta looks to reshape his squad ahead of a new season that brings in a lot of expectations from him.