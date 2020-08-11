Red Devils are ready to bring back £30m former Premier League midfielder

Man United interested in PSG star Idrissa Gueye

According to MEN, Manchester United are interested in signing PSG midfielder Idrissa Gueye for around £30m with Wolves in the hunt as well.

The midfielder left to France last season having played for Everton and now Manchester United are lining up a move for the PSG man who has featured in 33 games in his first season at Parc de Princess

Manchester United have been brilliant in the midfield since the addition of Bruno Fernandes with the player forming a brilliant partnership with Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, and Fred. The club also has the likes of Matic in their line-up.

It is of no surprise that the highly-rated midfielder is wanted by many clubs but it is unclear where Gueye will fit in the middle of the park at Old Trafford.

Idrissa Gueye during his time in the Premier League

The Senegalese international wouldn’t really fit in unless the Red Devils offload a player or two. The player is also someone who is capable to play a lot of games and would not want to be warming the bench.