Leeds United to battle with Chelsea, Liverpool for Ben White
According to a report from Brighton & Hove Independent, Leeds United are keen on signing Ben White on a permanent transfer but will face competition from Liverpool, Chelsea and Everton.
The 22-year-old, who is valued at £35m by Brighton & Hove Albion, is coming on the back of a fine season on loan at Leeds United. This has led to significant interest in the youngster.
Ben White: Five things you need to know…
- White started out at the Southampton academy before switching to Brighton & Hove Albion.
- The 22-year-old has had loan spells away at Newport County and Peterborough United.
- The centre-back joined Leeds United on loan in the summer of 2019.
- White did not miss a single Championship game, playing a key role in Leeds’ promotion to the Premier League.
- He ended the 2019/20 campaign with 49 appearances in all competitions, scoring once and setting up two goals.
White was one of Marcelo Bielsa’s most important players in 2019/20. So it is hardly surprising that Leeds want to bring him back to Elland Road ahead of the new term. But his performances, naturally, have led to a lot of interest from a number of clubs in the Premier League.
As per the aforementioned report, reigning Premier League champions Liverpool are keen on the 22-year-old, while Chelsea too have taken an interest in White. Along with them, Everton too are in the running to land the centre-back.
Given that both Liverpool and Chelsea will be offering Champions League football, Leeds may find it difficult to compete with them. However, White will be a regular starter at Elland Road and that may not be the case at the other clubs.
It will be interesting to see how this transfer story unfolds in the coming weeks.