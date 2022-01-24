Cristina Serra: Pep Guardiola wife, net worth, career, kids, and family

Cristina Serra is a Brazillian journalist, a writer and is known for being Pep Guardiola’s wife.
Serra comes from Spain, and she is known for being the partner of current Manchester City manager and one of the best managers in the Premier League Pep Guardiola.
Cristina Serra Facts
|Birth Place
|Manresa, Spain
|Father’s Name
|Josep M. Serra Boada
|Mother’s Name
|Montserrat Selvas Tarres
|Star Sign
|NA
|Net Worth (2021)
|$42 million
|Salary (2021)
|NA
|Age
|48
|Date of Birth
|1973
|School
|NA
|Nationality
|Spanish
|Husband
|Pep Guardiola
|Children
|3 Children
|Social Media
|Instagram,
Cristina Serra and Pep Guardiola Families
Cristina Serra was born in 1973 in Manresa, Spain to her parents Josep M. Serra Boada and Montserrat Selvas Tarres and she also has a younger sibling name Judith.
Pep Guardiola was born on 18 January 1971 in Santpedor, Spain, to Valenti Guardiola and Dolors Sala. He has two older sisters and a younger brother Pere, a football agent.
Cristina Serra husband Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola is a former player and considered one of the most excellent managers of all time and holds the records for the most consecutive league games won in La Liga, the Bundesliga, and the Premier League.
Guardiola was a defensive midfielder who usually played in deep-lying playmakers role; he spent most of his career with Barcelona forming a part of Johan Cruyff’s Dream Team which won the first European Cup back in 1992. He captained the team from 1997 until he departed in 2001.
After retiring as a player, Guardiola coached Barcelona B, with whom he won a Tercera Division title. In his first season as manager, he guided Barcelona to the treble of La Liga, Copa Del Rey and UEFA Champions League and became the youngest manager to do so.
He was awarded the Catalan Parliament’s Gold Medal, their highest honour and named the FIFA World Coach of the Year. Guardiola ended his four years with Barcelona in 2012 with 14 trophies and a club record.
Pep joined Bayern Munich in 2013 and won the Bundesliga every season as a manager. He left the Bavarians for Manchester City in 2016 and guided them to the Premier League title in his second campaign. His team also became the first one to attain 100 league points. As a result, he became the first manager to win the domestic treble in English men’s football.
Cristina and Pep Guardiola Kids
Pep met Cristina when he was just 18 years old. The lady used to work at her family’s store while Pep was asked to model for a designer at a store.
After being in a relationship for a long time, they finally married in 2014 in a private wedding attended by all their family and friends.
Cristina and Pep have three kids named Maria, Marius and Valentina. They have been together through thick and thin and continue to do so.
Cristina Serra Profession, Career, Net Worth
Cristina is a Brazilian Journalist, a writer and also an haute couture designer. Despite coming from a fashion and Journalistic background, she seems to be a private person and has no accounts on social media.
Serra continued the legacy of her father and grandfather, who started a tailoring business in Manresa in 1933. Their fashion outlet is called Serra Claret. They also have stores in Barcelona along with the original location.
