Cristina Serra: Pep Guardiola wife, net worth, career, kids, and family

Cristina Serra is a Brazillian journalist, a writer and is known for being Pep Guardiola’s wife.

Serra comes from Spain, and she is known for being the partner of current Manchester City manager and one of the best managers in the Premier League Pep Guardiola.

Cristina Serra Facts

Birth Place Manresa, Spain Father’s Name Josep M. Serra Boada

Mother’s Name Montserrat Selvas Tarres

Star Sign NA

Net Worth (2021) $42 million Salary (2021) NA Age 48 Date of Birth 1973 School NA

Nationality Spanish

Husband Pep Guardiola Children 3 Children Social Media Instagram,

Cristina Serra and Pep Guardiola Families

Cristina Serra was born in 1973 in Manresa, Spain to her parents Josep M. Serra Boada and Montserrat Selvas Tarres and she also has a younger sibling name Judith.

Bayern Munich’s Spanish head coach Pep Guardiola and his wife Cristina Serra wear traditional Bavarian dresses as they attend German first division Bundesliga football club Bayern Munich’s annual visit at the Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, southern Germany, on September 30, 2015. AFP PHOTO / GUENTER SCHIFFMANN (Photo credit should read GUENTER SCHIFFMANN/AFP via Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola was born on 18 January 1971 in Santpedor, Spain, to Valenti Guardiola and Dolors Sala. He has two older sisters and a younger brother Pere, a football agent.

Cristina Serra husband Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola is a former player and considered one of the most excellent managers of all time and holds the records for the most consecutive league games won in La Liga, the Bundesliga, and the Premier League.

BARCELONA, SPAIN – MAY 05: FC Barcelona players throw Josep Guardiola their head coach into the air at the end of the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and RCD Espanyol at Camp Nou on May 5, 2012 in Barcelona, Spain. This was Guardiola’s last match. . (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Guardiola was a defensive midfielder who usually played in deep-lying playmakers role; he spent most of his career with Barcelona forming a part of Johan Cruyff’s Dream Team which won the first European Cup back in 1992. He captained the team from 1997 until he departed in 2001.

20 Dec 2000: Josep Guardiola of Barcelona in action during the Primera Liga match between Barcelona and Alaves played at the Nou Camp in Barcelona. Mandatory Credit: Allsport UK/ALLSPORT

After retiring as a player, Guardiola coached Barcelona B, with whom he won a Tercera Division title. In his first season as manager, he guided Barcelona to the treble of La Liga, Copa Del Rey and UEFA Champions League and became the youngest manager to do so.

He was awarded the Catalan Parliament’s Gold Medal, their highest honour and named the FIFA World Coach of the Year. Guardiola ended his four years with Barcelona in 2012 with 14 trophies and a club record.

Barcelona’s Spanish coach Josep Guardiola celebrates with the trophy at the end of the UEFA Champions League final football match FC Barcelona vs. Manchester United, on May 28, 2011 at Wembley stadium in London.Barcelona won 3 to 1. AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENE (Photo credit should read LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images)

Pep joined Bayern Munich in 2013 and won the Bundesliga every season as a manager. He left the Bavarians for Manchester City in 2016 and guided them to the Premier League title in his second campaign. His team also became the first one to attain 100 league points. As a result, he became the first manager to win the domestic treble in English men’s football.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – MAY 06: Josep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City poses with The Premier League Trophy after the Premier League match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad Stadium on May 6, 2018 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Cristina and Pep Guardiola Kids

Pep met Cristina when he was just 18 years old. The lady used to work at her family’s store while Pep was asked to model for a designer at a store.

Bayern Munich’s Spanish head coach Pep Guardiola (L) and his wife Cristina Guardiola (R) arrive for the traditional visit of FC Bayern Munich to the Oktoberfest beer festival on the Theresienwiese in Munich, southern Germany on October 5, 2014. AFP PHOTO / CHRISTOF STACHE (Photo credit should read CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

After being in a relationship for a long time, they finally married in 2014 in a private wedding attended by all their family and friends.

Cristina and Pep have three kids named Maria, Marius and Valentina. They have been together through thick and thin and continue to do so.

Pep Guardiola with his family (Mirror UK)

Cristina Serra Profession, Career, Net Worth

Cristina is a Brazilian Journalist, a writer and also an haute couture designer. Despite coming from a fashion and Journalistic background, she seems to be a private person and has no accounts on social media.

Cristina Guardiola (L), wife of Bayern Munich’s German new head coach Pep Guardiola sits next to their daughter Maria (R) during the press conference to present Bayern Munich’s head coach at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, southern Germany, on June 24, 2013. AFP PHOTO / GUENTER SCHIFFMANN (Photo credit should read GUENTER SCHIFFMANN/AFP via Getty Images)

Serra continued the legacy of her father and grandfather, who started a tailoring business in Manresa in 1933. Their fashion outlet is called Serra Claret. They also have stores in Barcelona along with the original location.

FAQs about Cristina Serra

When did Cristina and Pep Guardiola get married? They got married in 2014. What is Cristina doing now? She is in the fashion business. How old is Cristina? Cristina is 48 years old. Nationality of Cristina? Cristina Serra is Spanish What is Cristina’s net worth? They have an estimated net worth of over $ 40million