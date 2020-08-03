Neil Lennon addresses links with Steven Fletcher

As reported by The Scotsman, Celtic manager Neil Lennon has responded to speculations linking the club with free agent Steven Fletcher.

The 33-year-old is unattached to any club after his contract with EFL Championship side Sheffield Wednesday expired at the end of the season. And Celtic have emerged as a potential destination for the Scotsman. (h/t The Scotsman)

Fletcher started out his career with Scottish club Hibernian FC before moving to England to join Burnley in 2009.

Since then, the 33-year-old has had spells at Wolves, Sunderland and a loan stint with Ligue 1 side Marseille.

In 2016, Fletcher joined Sheffield Wednesday on a free transfer. He made 136 appearances for the Owls, scoring 38 goals.

Prior to leaving the club, Fletcher bagged 13 goals and 2 assists in 27 Championship matches in 2019/20.

The 33-year-old is a former Scotland international and scored 10 goals in his 33 appearances.

Celtic have already made their first signing of the summer, bringing back Mohamed Elyounoussi on loan from Southampton. The club are eyeing a new goalkeeper and a striker next, as per the report.

Fletcher, to that end, has emerged as a potential target for the Scottish champions. Addressing these rumours, the Hoops boss, Neil Lennon said (h/t The Scotsman):

“He’s on a long list of players that I am sure a lot of clubs are looking at.”

A veteran of over 500 appearances, Fletcher has 140 career goals to his name. His experience would come in handy for Celtic as they chase an unprecedented tenth consecutive Scottish Premiership title.

It will be interesting to see if the Hoops do act upon their reported interest in the veteran striker or look elsewhere to bolster the attack.