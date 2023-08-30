Carlos Borges 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Carlos Borges is a Portuguese professional footballer who plays as a winger for the Netherlands Professional club Ajax and in this blog, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Carlos Roberto Forbs Borges, born on March 19, 2004, is a promising Portuguese footballer known for his skills as a winger. His journey in both club and international football has showcased his talent and potential.

He is about to begin his first senior club experience with Ajax after signing with them in 2023. With his Bissau-Guinean heritage adding to his diverse background, Carlos Borges continues to captivate fans and experts alike with his talent and determination.

Carlos Borges joined Ajax in August 2023. (Credits: @FabrizoRomano Instagram)

Carlos Borges Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Sintra, Portugal Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Pisces Net Worth £361 K Age 19 Birthday 19 March 2004 Nationality Portuguese Position Winger Senior Clubs Ajax Achievements 1X TOP GOAL SCORER

2X U21 PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPION

2X ENGLISH YOUTH LEAGUE WINNER (U18) Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media NA

Carlos Borges’s Net Worth and Salary

The talented offensive midfielder for Manchester City FC named Carlos Borges has left his impact on the game of football both on and off the pitch. He earns an incredible £361,140 in net worth with a £3,400 weekly wage and a yearly income of £176,800. His contract, which is due to expire on June 30, 2024, has a few years left on it. Notably, his estimated market value is a staggering €10.00 million, which reflects his enormous aptitude and potential.

Carlos Borges’s Club Career

Carlos Borges initially began his football journey there before making a brief stop at Sporting Portugal in the capital. However, his path led him to the renowned Manchester City Academy, where he embarked on an impressive trajectory.

Borges excelled in a variety of youth divisions while he was in Manchester, regularly providing goals and assists for the under-18 and under-23 squads. His services were essential to Manchester City’s victories in national competitions between 2020 and 2022. His exceptional play won him acclaim, and in May 2021, he was named Manchester City’s under-18 player of the season.

BREAKING: Ajax are set to sign Carlos Borges. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/ZAzscx78zF — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 1, 2023

When Borges made his Youth League debut in 2021 and scored the game-winning goal in a 1-0 victory over RB Leipzig, he established himself on the European stage. He continued to dazzle in September 2022, contributing to Manchester City’s 5-1 Youth League triumph over Sevilla with a hat-trick and an assist.

His impact was still felt as he scored and assisted in the 3-1 victory over Copenhagen a month later. Notably, during the 2022–23 season, Borges distinguished himself by scoring 25 goals and providing 13 assists for Manchester City U21 in a variety of competitions. Significantly, on August 3, 2023, Borges agreed to a five-year, €14 million contract with Dutch club Ajax.

Carlos Borges’s International Career

Borges represents Portugal, showcasing his skills as a youth international. By 2022, he had become a regular starter for the Portuguese under-19 team, further solidifying his potential as a rising star in the world of football.

Carlos Borges Family

Romania’s Bucharest was the place of Carlos Borges’ birth on May 28, 1997. Despite the little information that is known about his family, it is clear that they have had a big impact on his development as a professional football player. Despite the paucity of information, Carlos’s accomplishments on the field serve as a testament to whatever support and inspiration he might have gotten from family members throughout his career.

Carlos Borges of Manchester City interacts after the UEFA Youth League match between Manchester City and FC Copenhagen. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Carlos Borges’s Girlfriend

Carlos Borges is not currently dating anyone, and neither the general public nor the media are aware of this. Being largely known for his professional football career, nothing is known about Carlos Borges’s personal life, including his love relationships. He may decide to prioritize his responsibilities on the field at this time in favour of his career as a young, bright athlete.

There is no specific information available regarding Carlos Borges’s sponsors and endorsements. Sponsorship and endorsement deals are typically private agreements between the athlete and the respective brands or companies.

Carlos Borges Cars and Tattoos

Carlos Borges might own some cars to roam around the city but the specific details about his cars are not widely reported. The player has not inked his skin yet and might change his mind about tattooing if he wins something big.

