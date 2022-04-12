Brooklyn Beckham 2022 Net worth, Salary, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more 

Brooklyn Beckham is the eldest son of former English footballer David Beckham and singer turned fashion designer Victoria Beckham and here, we learn more about Brooklyn’s nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Being the eldest son of famous couple David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham had many choices to pick for his career. Well, he has done several experiments to find out what really wants to do in life. After trying his hands at photography, modelling and cooking, he has settled with cooking. Apart from frequently sharing his cooking videos, Brooklyn has also made a video series about his cooking journey.

Along with Brooklyn’s professional journey, his love life is also off to a flyer as he recently married American actress Nicola Peltz. We will reveal more about the two later on in this article. So without further ado, let’s get started!

Brooklyn Beckham Facts and Wiki

Birth Place London, United Kingdom Father’s Name David Beckham Mother’s Name Victoria Beckham Star Sign Pisces Net Worth £7.6 Million Age 23 years Date of Birth 4 March 1999 Nationality English Profession Budding cook, Social media star Spouse Nicola Peltz Children N.A Social Media Instagram, Facebook

Brooklyn Beckham net worth and salary

Brooklyn Beckham has become a social media star by sharing his cooking techniques and snaps from his personal life. Naturally, the Englishman earns a significant income from brand promotions and modelling gigs. We have crunched the numbers, which suggest that Brooklyn has a net worth of £7.6 Million.

Even though the number could look massive in front of average wage earners, Brooklyn’s parents’ net worth is even humongous. David and Victoria also have a combined wealth of around $498million (£380million), courtesy of their successful careers and big businesses.

Considering Brooklyn Beckham is young at this point, he has a vast potential to earn a significant income as his career grows. He is currently trying his luck at cooking and it hasn’t been going too bad. Things aren’t that difficult, of course, if your parents are David and Victoria Beckham.

Brooklyn Beckham has a net worth of £7.6 Million. (Credit: hellomagazine.com)

Brooklyn Beckham Career

Initially, Brooklyn started with modelling in 2014. He has done photo shoots for several big magazine houses and famous brands like Vogue China, Miss Vogue, Interview, L’Uomo Vogue, T: The New York Times Style Magazine and Dazed Korea. Working with some renowned photographers like Bruce Weber, Terry Richardson, Daniel Jackson and Alasdair McLellan, he earned a reputation in the industry.

In 2017, Brooklyn decided to take a shot at photography and joined the Parsons School of Design at the New School in New York to pursue a degree. Even though he published his first book named, ‘entitled What I See’, it received negative comments from the mass audience. After returning to the UK, he interned for famous British photographer Rankin.

Brooklyn has been concentrating on cooking skills since 2021. He even released an 8-episode video series, ‘Cookin’ With Brooklyn’. One episode of the show reportedly cost $100,000 (£74,000) to make. The show received controversial comments because of the tremendous amount of money spent to make them.

Brooklyn Beckham is gradually improving his skills in cooking. (Credit: Cookin’ With Brooklyn)

The Englishman described his love for cooking in his series: “I love making food for the people that I love and for the people I enjoy hanging out with. I’m going to work my a*** off and see where I get; I’m getting goosebumps about it; I’m so excited.”

Currently, Brooklyn shares cooking videos on his Facebook, TikTok and Instagram channels. With 13.5m followers on Instagram and 34K followers on Facebook, he has a vast audience to showcase his work.

Brooklyn Beckham Family

Brooklyn Beckham was born at The Portland Hospital in West End, London, to David Beckham and Victoria Beckham. As his name is similar to the famous American city Brooklyn, many have misconceptions about his birthplace.

But later, his mother revealed that she got to learn about her pregnancy in America, and that’s where David came to meet her. That’s the reason they have named the child’ Brooklyn’. He also has three younger siblings: brothers Romeo James, Cruz David, and a sister Harper Seven.

Brooklyn Beckham with his family. (Credit: Instagram)

Brooklyn and his siblings spent most of their childhood in Madrid, Spain as their father, David, used to play for Real Madrid at that time.

Brooklyn Beckham Wife Nicola Peltz

On 9 April 2022, Brooklyn Beckham married American actress Nicola Peltz. They were dating for quite some time, and finally, they decided to take the step forward by tying the knot. Nicola is known for her role as Bradley Martin in the A&E drama series Bates Motel. She starred in Transformers: Age of Extinction as well.

Brooklyn Beckham with wife Nicola Peltz. (Credit: heatworld.com)

Brooklyn Beckham Car and Tattoo

Brooklyn Beckham has few tattoos on his arms unlike his father, David Beckham, whose body is filled with several tattoos.

David Beckham has gifted his son a 1954 XK140 Jag converted to electric by Lunaz for his wedding. It is believed that the former Manchester United star splashed $500,000 on the vehicle.

David Beckham gifted his son this car. (Credit: Standard.co.uk)

Brooklyn Beckham Social Media

Brooklyn Beckham is active on all major social media platforms except Twitter.

Platform Followers Link Instagram 13.5m followers Here Facebook 34K followers Here

FAQs about Brooklyn Beckham

What is Brooklyn Beckham’s net worth? Brooklyn Beckham’s net worth is £7.6 Million. What is Brooklyn Beckham’s job? Brooklyn Beckham is a budding cook and a social media star. How old is Brooklyn Beckham? He is 23 years old. Nationality of Brooklyn Beckham? He is English.

