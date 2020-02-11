Odsonne Edouard has often been compared to Arsenal legend Thierry Henry

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal are planning another raid for Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard ahead of the summer transfer window.

Though defensive instability has been Arsenal’s main drawback this season, Gunners coach Mikel Arteta is in pursuit of a consistent goalscorer after his side were restricted to four draws in their last five league games.

It has been a remarkable campaign for Odsonne Edouard so far this season, scoring 23 goals and providing 16 assists. (Getty Images)

Club’s reigning Player of the Year, striker Alexandre Lacazette has made a mockery of his position, having failed to put up a decent show this season which has seen the club being overly reliant on 18-year-old Gabriel Martinelli.

Also, with doubts still persisting regarding Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s long-term future at the club, the club and Arteta are evident that they are in need of some attacking reinforcements to bolster their squad ahead of the summer.

Daily Mail believes that Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard – rated at £30million will soon follow in the footsteps of his former teammate Kieran Tierney and swap Glasgow for a move to the Emirates.

Left-back Kieran Tierney (in pic), who moved from Celtic to Arsenal last summer. (Getty Images)

It has been a remarkable campaign for the Frenchman, who has scored 23 goals and provided 16 assists so far this season.

Blessed with clinical finishing and good technical skills, Edouard has often been compared with the likes of Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, who himself is a fan of the French striker.

“I spoke to Thierry Henry at the Liverpool vs Leicester City game and he really rates Edouard,” said football pundit Ally McCoist while speaking to talkSPORT , back in January.

Former Arsenal striker and legend Thierry Henry. (Getty Images)

“He was saying in France in particular (Edouard is admired) and he personally really, really thinks he’s got a chance of going right to the top.”

Edouard also compared to the likes of Dennis Bergkamp

Continuing the trend, former Celtic and Scotland boss Gordon Strachan compared Odsonne Edouard to a certain Dennis Bergkamp just a few days ago, according to the Daily Record.

Strachan was in full praise of the French striker as he scored a brace in his side’s 4-0 win over Motherwell at Fir Park a few days back to stay seven points ahead of title rivals Rangers.

“I thought they were stunning. I haven’t seen them play like that in 11 years. They should be dancing,” Strachan said.

“He (Odsonne Edouard) reminds me of Dennis Bergkamp. He can do things Bergkamp can do,” he opined.