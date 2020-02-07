Why Sheffield United must make a move for Loren Moron in the summer

Back in November 2019, Spanish outlet Grada 3, via Sport Witness (h/t The Star) had claimed that Sheffield United were planning to sign Real Betis striker Loren Moron during the January transfer window. However, no deal materialised last month.

Loren Moron, 26, spent the early years of his career hopping around the Spanish lower leagues. He was signed by Betis for their B squad in 2015 and didn’t make his first-team debut in La Liga until he was 24 years old.

Since then, the Spaniard has gone from strength to strength, bagging eight goals and two assists in 21 La Liga games this season.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United had a busy January transfer window as they signed five players – Sander Berge, Jack Robinson, Richairo Zivkovic, Jack Rodwell and Panagiotis Retsos.

The Blades have enjoyed a fantastic return to the top-flight and are currently placed sixth in the table. Chris Wilder will hope the new signings hit the ground quickly and help the club achieve a European finish.

Wilder’s side currently boasts the second-best defensive record in the Premier League, but they have struggled to score goals. They have scored just 26 goals, currently averaging over just one goal per game.

United brought in Oli McBurnie, Callum Robinson and Lys Mousset to Bramall Lane last summer before signing Zivkovic on loan from Changchun Yatai until the end of the season.

McBurnie and Mousset have netted four and five goals respectively, while Robinson has been shipped out on loan to West Brom last month. Zivkovic is yet to make his Premier League debut.

With David McGoldrick and Billy Sharp having entered the 30s, Wilder should plan to pump in some fresh blood into his forward department ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Hence, the Blades must rekindle their interest in Loren Moron in the summer. As per WhoScored, Moron has averaged 0.5 key passes, 1.7 shots per game and 1.4 successful aerial duels along with eight goals and two assists in 21 La Liga appearances.

In comparison, United’s joint- top scorer, Mousset, has averaged 0.5 key passes, 1.5 shots per game and 0.8 aerial duels won per game along with five goals and three assists. [Courtesy: WhoScored]

Clearly, Moron has better numbers than Mousset. Although the Betis forward won’t be an upgrade over Mousset, Moron’s addition would undoubtedly bolster Wilder’s attacking ranks next season. The Spaniard has done well at Betis this season and deserves a shot at Premier League football.