Why Arsenal should go all out to sign Shakhtar’s Mykola Matviyenko

Arsenal have held talks with Shakhtar Donetsk over the signing of Mykola Matviyenko, according to the defender’s agent. (h/t The Metro)

Mykola Matviyenko, 23, has shone for Shakhtar Donetsk since joining the club in the summer of 2017. He has clocked up 61 appearances in all competitions and played every single minute of Shakhtar’s six group games, including twice against Manchester City.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is considering signing a central defender this month following Calum Chambers’ season-ending injury. (h/t The Metro) Plus, the Gunners have once again been defensively poor, conceding 34 goals in 24 games.

Mykola Matviyenko lines up for Ukraine against Serbia in the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier. (Getty Images)

None of the defenders has lived up to the standards, leaving the North London club 10th in the table. And Arsenal’s defensive problems continued against Chelsea as well.

In a high-octane clash at Stamford Bridge, Arteta’s men twice came from behind to earn a point. Gabriel Martinelli and Hector Bellerin bagged the goals for the Gunners.

David Luiz didn’t have a happy return to Chelsea as he gave away a penalty and was subsequently sent off for bringing down Tammy Abraham inside the box.

The Brazilian denied the Chelsea striker the fairly simple task of scoring after an error from Shkodran Mustafi. The German’s poor back pass to Bernd Leno was intercepted by Abraham, who went through the Arsenal goalkeeper but was chopped down by Luiz in the box.

Such silly errors at the back have been Arsenal’s downfall this season. Arteta certainly needs to improve his defence in order to help the Gunners climb the table. Thus, the Gunners should make a move for Shakhtar’s Mykola Matviyenko.

Arsenal players upset after conceding against Leicester City. (Getty Images)

Matviyenko is a highly-rated defender in Ukraine and has been in sublime form this season. The 23-year-old has played 14 games for Shakhtar, helping them keep eight clean sheets.

In fact, the Ukrainian giants have conceded just eight goals. The centre-back has decent Champions League experience as well under his belt.

Verdict

Matviyenko would add quality to Arsenal’s defensive ranks, whilst bringing in some much-needed competition. The 23-year-old is one of Ukrainian football’s top talents and there are chances of him establishing himself at a higher level under a smart tactician like Arteta.

Hence, Arsenal must secure the centre-back’s signature before the transfer window slams shut.