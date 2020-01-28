Why Liverpool should avoid signing Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare

According to French news outlet Le10 Sport (h/t The Daily Mail), Liverpool have joined the race to sign Lille star Boubakary Soumare.

Boubakary Soumare, 20, is regarded as one of Ligue 1’s brightest talents and has caught the attention of a host of European clubs including Manchester United, Tottenham, Chelsea and Real Madrid with his performances this season, the Le10 Sport (h/t The Daily Mail) claims.

The Frenchman has impressed for Lille this season, managing 27 appearances across all formats so far.

Liverpool have now entered the race to sign the Lille midfielder, but they could be put off until the summer, with the European champions weighing up whether to make their official move at the end of the season, the report adds (h/t The Daily Mail).

The Reds are 22 matches into the season and Liverpool’s quest for their first league title in 30 years is going quite well, to say the least. Manchester United are the only team to take points off the Reds – a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford – but besides that, Klopp’s men have won every single Premier League match so far.

Liverpool have bolstered their attacking options with the signing of Japanese forward Takumi Minamino from Red Bull Salzburg.

Minamino, who scored five goals and supplied as many assists in 14 league appearances for Red Bull Salzburg this season, will compete with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi for a place in the starting XI.

As far as the Merseyside outfit’s midfield options are concerned, Klopp has an array of players. In Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, Naby Keita, Fabinho, Adam Lallana and Xherdan Shaqiri, Liverpool are well-stocked in the midfield department.

To put things into perspective, an addition of a central midfielder would be surplus to requirements for the league leaders and hence, Klopp should avoid signing Boubakary Soumare.

Soumare has excelled as a defensive midfielder under Christophe Galtier at Lille, making 19 Ligue 1 appearances this season. The 20-year-old also displayed his qualities in the Champions League despite Lille’s poor group-stage adventure in which they collected just one point.

He now has plenty of Ligue 1 experience under his belt and the exposure of the Champions League too.

Verdict

Regardless of Soumare’s undoubted potential and ability, he would be surplus to requirements at Anfield. Liverpool have enough quality and depth in the midfield department, so they must stay away from the Lille starlet.