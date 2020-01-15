Why Liverpool should keep their eyes of Ousmane Dembele

According to Eldesmarque (h/t The Sun), Liverpool are preparing a £90m move for Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

Dembele, 22, who joined Barcelona from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, has not inconsistent in his three seasons at Camp Nou. He has featured in only 5 games this term and is out of the team for a second time due to a hamstring injury.

The French international was considered to be a future star but several injuries have taken a toll on him and he has spent the majority of his professional career on the sidelines. The report also adds that he is already walking a thin line at Camp Nou and could soon be on the move.

Ousmane Dembele (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Liverpool are continuing to expand their dominance in the league after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham side. The win at the weekend took their unbeaten streak to 38 games as they look set to conquer the Premier League at the end of the season.

Jurgen Klopp has already made them a strong force to reckon with and their Club World Cup triumph proved that they are one of the top teams at the moment. A squad full of established stars and budding youngsters, the Reds have become too strong together.

However, the report suggests that the manager is looking to add competition, with Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele becoming his target.

The 22-year-old has not been in good form physically ever since he switched to Spain. He has been injury-prone and has not been regularly available. At the same time, the Reds have one of the best wingers in the same position in Sadio Mane, who has time and again proved his worth for the team.

Ousmane Dembele (C)

As the Senegalese would be an undoubted starter in every match, it would make no sense for the Anfield outfit to sign him for £90m. Spending a huge amount for a player who is eventually going to be benched would be a total waste of resources for the club.

Apart from Mane on the left side of the pitch, they also have Takumi Minamino, who was signed earlier this month. The Japanese international is capable of playing on both flanks and he is in fine form right now.

Substitutes Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri, who are also adept in playing on both sides of the pitch, have put in a fine performance whenever Klopp has given them the chance.

Therefore, with a squad of overflowing talents, Liverpool can do well even without Dembele. And it would be good for the player to join a team which really lacks a forward, either Chelsea or Arsenal, who are also interested in him according to The Sun.

Jurgen Klopp (Getty Images)

Verdict

Having signed Minamino recently from RB Salzburg, Liverpool must give him regular chances along with Mane. And buying Dembele at this moment would make it worse for the manager when it comes to selecting the starting XI.

Therefore, instead of going for Dembele, the Reds must find a suitable candidate who can be a better back-up for their current squad rather than a starter who would disrupt the momentum of their star front three.