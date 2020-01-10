Why Rhian Brewster on loan to Swansea is a smart move by Liverpool

The Guardian has confirmed that Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster has completed a loan move to Swansea City for the remainder of the season.

Brewster, 19, joined Liverpool’s youth ranks from Chelsea in the summer of 2015 and is highly-regarded at Anfield. He has made 48 appearances for the club at various levels and in the process, scored 20 goals and 14 assists.

He was instrumental in England’s U17 squad which won the U17 World Cup in 2017 under Steve Cooper, who is in charge of Swansea City at the moment. Brewster also grabbed the tournament’s Golden Boot after topping the goalscoring chart with 8 goals.

Rhian Brewster (Getty Images)

The teenager made his Liverpool debut this season in the Carabao Cup third-round win at MK Dons. He holds a Champions League winners’ medal but was an unused substitute in the final against Tottenham. He is yet to make an appearance in the Premier League for the Reds.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp’s men are cruising at the top of the Premier League table as they look to claim the title for the first time in many years. They are unbeaten in the league so far this season and are 13 points clear of second-placed Leicester City with a game in hand.

The Reds have been excellent in every department on the pitch and their front three have established themselves in the most fashionable way. The likes of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah have formed a lethal partnership and are considered to be the most fearsome trio across Europe at present.

Jurgen Klopp (Getty Images)

Apart from them, Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri have able backups for the first-choice attackers. And with so many star names available at Klopp’s disposal, Brewster has found first-team opportunities hard to come by despite his promising performances.

Therefore, it was the right decision by the German tactician to send the teenager on loan to Swansea City, one of the top clubs in the Championship.

However, Swans boss Steve Cooper had just one option to lead the attack – Borja Baston, until Brewster arrived at the Liberty Stadium. Thus, the move would allow the manager to share the goalscoring load equally between both the strikers.

The 19-year-old’s chances of starting are likely to come at a higher rate and he should be able to grab the opportunity to develop himself into a first-team member when he returns to his parent club.

Rhian Brewster (Getty Images)

Brewster has the potential to stamp his mark in the Championship and has all the instinctive qualities of a proper target man. He could form a lethal partnership alongside Baston and Andre Ayew.

His experience of the second-tier, which is almost equal to the Premier League in terms of toughness, would shape him for the future.

Read more

Verdict

This loan move could probably be life-changing for the highly-rated London-born talent, who has half the season left to prove his worth and convince Klopp to give him regular game time once he returns.