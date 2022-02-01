Zinedine Zidane Wife Veronique Zidane Wiki 2022: Age, Net Worth, Kids, Family, and more

Veronique Zidane is a former model and a dancer is known for being the wife of one of the greatest players of all time and one of the most successful coaches in the world, Zinedine Zidane.

Fernandez comes from Spain, and she is known for being the partner of the first coach to win the Champions League three times consecutively, Zinedine Zidane. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Veronique ZidaneFacts

Birth Place France Father’s Name Antonio Fernández Lentisco

Mother’s Name Ana Ramírez Martínez Star Sign Scorpio Net Worth (2021) $3 million Salary (2021) NA Age 51 Date of Birth November 10. 1971 School Rosella Hightower Dane School

Nationality Spanish Husband Zinedine Zidane Children 4 Children Social Media Instagram

Veronique and Zinedine Zidane Families

Veronique was born in November 10, 1971 in France to father Antonio Fernández Lentisco and mother Ana Ramírez Martínez. She has a sibling named Sandrine.

Zinedine Zidane with his wife, Veronique Zidane. (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP)

Zinedine Zidane was born on June 23, 1972, in Marseille, France. He is the youngest of five siblings. He was born to father Smail Zidane and mother Malika Zidane. They are of Algerian Kabyle descent.

Veronique Zidane husband Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane, popularly known as Zizou, played as an attacking midfielder and is widely regarded as one of the greatest players. In addition, he recently made his name one of the most successful coaches globally.

Zinedine Zidane is the husband of Veronique Zidane and has a family with her. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

He was named FIFA World Player of the Year in 1998,2000, and 2003 also won the 1998 Ballon d’Or. Zidane established himself at Cannes as one of the best players in the French Ligue 1. After that, he moved to Juventus, where he won trophies, including two Serie A titles. Zidane was transferred to Real Madrid for a world-record fee of 77.5 million euros in 2001, where he won the UEFA Champions League and La Liga title. His Champions League Final left-foot volley is considered one of the greatest goals in the competition’s history.

Zinedine Zidane of Real Madrid jumps over a tackle from Roy Keane of Manchester United during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Zidane won the 1998 FIFA World Cup, making him a national hero in France, and he received the Legion of Honour in 1998. He is the fourth-most capped player in French history. He is one of the eight players in the world to have won the World Cup, The Champions League and Ballon d’Or.

French midfielder Zinedine Zidane. (AFP PHOTO / ROBERTO SCHMIDT (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP)

After retirement as a player, he began his coaching career at Real Madrid Castilla before taking the role of the first team in 2016. And he created history in the first two seasons by becoming the first coach to win the Champions League three times consecutively and the UEFA Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup twice. Moreover, he won another La Liga and Supercopa de Espana in his second tenure with the club.

Veronique and Zinedine Zidane Kids

Zidane met Veronique at a very young age of 17 in the Aveyron of Spain while playing for Canner in the 1988-89 season. The couple met while living in the same building.

MILAN, ITALY – MAY 28: Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane poses with the trophy and his family and wife Veronique Zidane. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

After dating for 5 years, the great one tied the knot with Veronique on May 28, 1994, at the Bordeaux City Hall. Their first child was born on March 24, 1995, named Enzo Alan Zidane Fernandez and following that, 3 more sons were born Luca Zidane Fernandez, Theo Zidane Fernandez and Elyaz Zidane Fernandez, respectively, in 1998, 2002 and 2005.

Zidane with his wife Veronique and kids (Marca)

Veronique Zidane Profession, Career, Net Worth

Veronique majored in biology from Tollhouse and later decided to go to Rosella Hightower Dance School because of her passion for dancing.

Zinedine Zidane, Manager of Real Madrid celebrates with his wife Véronique Fernández. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

She is a former model and dancer and was often spotted in Stadiums cheering for Zidane. However, Veronique gave up everything to travel with her husband worldwide, and now she is a house-maker.

Veronique does a few endorsements and brand deals, and her net worth and her husband are estimated to be around $70 million.

FAQs about Veronique Zidane

When did Veronique and Zinedine Zidane get married? They got married in 1994 What is Veronique doing now? She has a few brand endorsements but mostly is a homemaker. How old is Veronique? Veronique is 51 years old. Nationality of Veronique Zidane ? Veronique Zidane is Spanish. What is Veronique’s net worth? She has an estimated net worth of $3 million.