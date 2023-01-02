Zidan Sertdemir 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Zidan Sertdemir is a Danish professional football player who plays as a midfielder for the Bundesliga club Bayer 04 Leverkusen and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Batuhan Zidan Sertdemir famously called Zidan Sertdemir joined the Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen from the Danish club Nordsjælland in 2021. He is young and is valued highly by the club and they hope to make him stay for a longer time.

He is listed as one of the Top 60 footballers born in 2005 by the British newspaper The Guardian. He represents Denmark’s youth team at the national level. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the coming paragraphs.

Zidan Sertdemir joined the Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen from the Danish club Nordsjælland in 2021.

Zidan Sertdemir Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Ishøj, Denmark Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Aquarius Net Worth £872k Age 17 Birthday 4 February 2005 Nationality Danish Position Midfielder Senior Clubs Bayer Leverkusen Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Zidan Sertdemir’s Net Worth and Salary

Zidan is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be $872k as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €2.00m by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the League to get a high market value.

He currently earns a salary of £312,000 per year playing for Bayer 04 Leverkusen. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.

Zidan Sertdemir Club Career

Zidan began footballing at Brondby when he was 7 years. He stayed with the club’s youth academy for 6 years before moving to Nordsjaelland in 2017. He played in the youth team and on 15 June 2021 the Bundesliga club Bayer 04 Leverkusen signed him for their first team on a 3-year deal.

Our up and coming number 29, Zidan Sertdemir, with a 🚀🎯! pic.twitter.com/olJwqa5NDE — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) August 24, 2021

He made his professional debut in Bundesliga against Hertha on 7 November 2021 and the match ended in a 1-1 draw. He became the youngest debutant in the league for Bayer Leverkusen and the second-youngest player to debut in the league after BVB’s Youssoufa Moukoko.

Zidan Sertdemir International Career

Zidan represented Denmark’s U16 team in 2020 and scored a goal in his 4 appearances for the side. He currently plays for the U17 and U19 teams of the nation. He has scored 5 goals in his 5 appearances for the U17 team.

Zidan Sertdemir Family

Zidan was born on 4 February 2005 in Ishøj, Denmark. His parent’s struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football and they have been more supportive of him with money and when he is low. The other details of the family are not revealed yet even their name.

Zidane Sertdemir with his family at Bayer 04 Leverkusen for signing his first professional contract. (Credits: @zidansertdemir Instagram)

Zidan Sertdemir’s Girlfriend

Zidan Sertdemir is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend his time on the pitch rather than dating a person. As the player chooses to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be dating someone secretly too.

The midfielder has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Zidan Sertdemir Cars and Tattoos

Zidan Sertdemir has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Ishøj. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

As per reports, Zidan Sertdemir is currently single and not dating anyone. (Credits: @zidansertdemir Instagram)

