Who Is Mendy Tielemans? Meet The Wife Of Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans Wife Mendy Tielemans Wiki 2022- Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family, and more

Mendy Tielemans is majorly known as the wife of Leicester City star Youri Tielemans. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Due to the incredible achievements Youri has achieved in the last few seasons, the Leicester City star has attracted huge media attention. He was the hero of Foxes’ FA Cup triumph in 2020/21 and scored a goal in the final against Chelsea in the final. So, it is clear that the 24-year-old star isn’t short of admirers.

However, her love life is a complete mystery to most fans. That’s because the couple has maintained a low profile over the years. We have taken the responsibility to bring many interesting facts about the exciting life of Mendy Tielemans – wife of Youri Tielemans.

Mendy Tielemans Liste Facts & Wiki

Birthday 1997 Place of Birth Belgium Nationality Belgian Residency N.A Husband Youri Tielemans Job N.A Instagram N.A Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A. Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour N.A Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Mendy Tielemans Childhood and Family

Mandy is the type of person who has an excellent value for her privacy. The beautiful Belgian lady was born in 1997. However, we don’t know anything about her father or mother. We are still investigating to retrieve the exact date of her birth, information about her early life and whether she has any siblings. So don’t forget to come back to the article if we update any new information.

Mendy Tielemans – wife of Youri Tielemans with her daughter. (Credit: photonews)



Mendy Tielemans Education

Mandy completed her high school education from a local institution and went to university for further studies. However, due to the lack of information, we couldn’t get the exact names of her enrolled institutions.

Mendy Tielemans career

Mandy’s career is currently under review. As we said earlier, she likes to keep her personal life away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed any information about her job. From the information we have, there is a high possibility that the Belgian beauty is a housewife. From the appearances she has made during Leicester’s games, it is evident that she is a caring mother and a fierce supporter. Stay tuned to get more details on her career!

Mendy Tielemans Net Worth

As we could not track Mandy’s job, we are currently uncertain about her net worth. We don’t have any information about her earnings either. In contrast, Youri’s salary data is clearly available on the public medium. His current salary in Leicester is believed to be around €2 Million per year, and his net worth is over €12.5 Million. Even if Mandy doesn’t earn any salary, Youri’s earnings are enough for the family to live a luxurious life.

Mendy likes to keep her private life away from the media. (Photo was taken from sebazy.blogspot.com)

Mendy Tielemans and Youri Tielemans relationship

Youri Tielemans and his wife Mandy have been together since the Leicester star was still playing for Anderlecht. It was before the time Youri became famous and a superstar footballer. So, his bank balance and stature were not the primary factors attracting Belgian beauty. We have said throughout the article how secretive Mendy is. Well, it’s a viable characteristic that matches his husband’s personality.

The couple maintains a pretty low-key profile online and hasn’t shared much information about when or how they met. We even couldn’t find out when the duo got married. From the information we have, the pair tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony attended by only some of their close friends and family.

Their love history could be unknown; however, the extent of their love and their commitment to the relationship is pretty clear. Mendy often comes to the stadium with their children to support Youri, and the camera has spotted several times the beautiful smile on the Belgian beauty’s face when Youri scores.

Mendy is a big supporter of her husband, Youri. (The picture was taken from voetbalprimeur.be)

Mendy Tielemans and Youri Tielemans Children

Their family has become bigger in the last couple of years. Their first daughter Melina was born In March 2017, and the couple welcomed their second daughter, Leana, in October 2019.

Youri Tielemans with his daughter during the World Cup. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Mendy Tielemans Social media

Mendy doesn’t have any account on the major social media platforms. As we already know, she likes her privacy and tries to avoid as much media attention as possible; it is not very surprising that she has chosen not to share her personal photos on public media. However, this is very rare among the famous WAGs of football stars.

FAQs about Mendy Tielemans

When did Mendy Tielemans and Youri Tielemans get married? Due to the lack of information available, we don’t know when the duo got married. What is Mendy Tielemans doing now? Her profession is under review. How old is Mendy Tielemans? She is 25 years old. Nationality of Mendy Tielemans? Jessica is Belgian. What is Mendy Tielemans’s net worth? Mendy’s net worth is currently unknown.

Read More: