Ranking every Wycombe Wanderers player by how much they earn in wages in 2023-24

Wycombe Wanderers hum with the unyielding spirit of a club defying expectations and though recent seasons haven’t yielded fairytale promotions, the “Chairboys” have carved their niche in League One, consistently challenging for the top spots.

Their 2023 squad pulsates with youthful exuberance, boasting 29 passionate players navigating the competitive waters of the third tier with a collective wage bill of a modest £75,290 weekly. While not boasting Premier League-level salaries, their attack brims with youthful promise.

So, while their net worth of 8.83 million euros may not compete with financial giants, Wycombe Wanderers possess a priceless asset – the unyielding spirit of their community. This intangible wealth fuels their ambition, reminding them that the heart often trumps financial muscle in the beautiful game.

Matt Bloomfield, manager of Wycombe Wanderers on the touchline. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

15. Ryan Tafazolli – £2,700 weekly

Ryan Tafazolli (DC, 31, England): A composed £2,700 weekly wall at the heart of the backline, Tafazolli marshals the defence with veteran poise. His reading of the game is chess-like, his heading prowess undeniable, and his experience provides a calming presence amidst the storm of competitive matches.

14. Jack Grimmer – £3,100 weekly

Jack Grimmer (D RC, 29, Scotland): Another £3,100 weekly warrior, Grimmer anchors the right side of the defence with Scottish grit. His aerial dominance reigns supreme, his positioning is astute, and his leadership inspires confidence in his fellow defenders.

13. Jason McCarthy – £3,100 weekly

Jason McCarthy (D/WB R, 27, England): A £3,100 weekly investment in defensive versatility, McCarthy patrols the right flank with relentless energy. His tackles bite, his crosses find teammates, and his ability to switch to central defence makes him a valuable utility player.

12. Garath McCleary – £3,200 weekly

Garath McCleary (AM RLC, 36, Jamaica): This veteran Jamaican winger, on a £3,200 weekly contract, adds experience and flair to the attack. His dribbling skills captivate, his crosses torment defenders, and his composure in tight spaces unlocks countless scoring opportunities.

Garath McCleary of Wycombe Wanderer earns £3,200 weekly. (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)

11. Freddie Potts – £3,300 weekly

Freddie Potts (DM, 19, England): Another teenage talent earning £3,300 weekly, Potts is a dynamo in midfield. His tireless running covers the pitch, his interceptions disrupt play, and his potential as a defensive shield is as vast as his energy reserves.

10. Dale Taylor – £3,400 weekly

Dale Taylor (ST, 19, N.Ireland): A young Northern Ireland hotshot on a £3,400 weekly contract, Taylor is a poacher with predatory instincts. His pace terrifies defenders, his finishing is clinical, and his youthful exuberance injects energy into Wycombe’s attack.

9. David Wheeler – £3,400 weekly

David Wheeler (DM, M R C, 32, England): A veteran midfield conductor worth £3,400 weekly, Wheeler dictates the tempo with a seasoned calm. His passing range stretches defences, his tackles disrupt attacks, and his experience brings a steadying presence to the Chairboys’ engine room.

8. Killian Phillips – £4,000 weekly

Killian Phillips (DC, DM, 21, Ireland): This versatile Irishman, earning £4,000 weekly, plugs gaps seamlessly across the backline. His composure in defence, combined with his ability to switch to midfield, adds tactical flexibility and an extra layer of defensive steel.

Killian Phillips of Wycombe Wanderer earns £4,000 weekly. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

7. Kieran Sadlier – £4,000 weekly

Kieran Sadlier (AM RL, 28, Ireland): An Irish wizard earning £4,000 weekly, Sadlier sprinkles magic dust on Wycombe’s attacks. His dribbling wizardry dazzles, his passing unlocks defences, and his goals often erupt with a touch of the spectacular.

6. Kane Vincent-Young – £4,000 weekly

Kane Vincent-Young (D/WB RL, M R, 27, England): A lightning bolt down the right flank, Vincent-Young’s £4,000 weekly wage fuels his blistering pace and relentless overlaps. His defensive grit is matched by his attacking ventures, making him a constant thorn in opponents’ sides.

5. Joe Jacobson – £4,100 weekly

Joe Jacobson (D LC, 36, Wales): A wise old head in defence, Jacobson earns his £4,100 weekly wage with consistency and leadership. His crosses from the left flank are a menace, his reading of the game astute, and his experience a guiding light for Wycombe’s backline.

Joe Jacobson of Wycombe Wanderer earns £4,100 weekly. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

4. Sam Vokes – £4,600 weekly

Sam Vokes (ST, 33, Wales): A Welsh dragon in the box, Vokes commands £4,600 weekly and rules the air with ferocity. His aerial prowess is legendary, his finishing instinctive, and his presence in the penalty area strikes fear into even the sturdiest defenders.

3. Luke Leahy – £5,000 weekly

Luke Leahy (DM, 30, England): Another midfield maestro earning £5,000 weekly, Leahy is a set-piece wizard and a creative spark. His deliveries from dead balls are pinpoint, his long-range strikes a constant threat, and his versatility makes him a manager’s dream.

2. Josh Scowen – £5,100 weekly

Josh Scowen (DM, 30, England): A £5,100 weekly heartbeat in midfield, Scowen is a tireless engine and a seasoned general rolled into one. His tackles crunch, his passes dictate tempo, and his experience anchors Wycombe’s engine room with unwavering grit.

Josh Scowen of Wycombe Wanderer earns £5,100 weekly. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

1. Kian Breckin – £6,000 weekly

Kian Breckin (AM C, 19, England): Pocketing a cool £6,000 weekly (£312,000 annually), Breckin is a teenage trailblazer, weaving midfield magic beyond his years. His vision ignites attacks, his passes slice through defences, and his name whispers of a promising future for the Chairboys.

