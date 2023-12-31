All you should know about the wages of Wigan Athletic players and who commands the most wages at the DW Stadium.

Nestled amidst Lancashire’s rolling hills, Wigan Athletic pulsates with the raw energy of a club on the rise. Though recent years have been a rollercoaster – League One triumph punctuated by Championship relegation heartbreak – the “Latics” spirit remains unyielding.

The 2023 season sees Wigan with a squad boasting 65 passionate players, navigating the competitive waters of League One. Their collective wage bill clocks in at a hefty £5.9 million annually, with striker Charlie Wyke topping the charts at a cool £12,000 per week. But money isn’t the driving force here; it’s the fiery spirit etched into the club’s DNA, forged in decades of hard-fought battles and underdog victories.

While their net worth of 9.05 million euros may not compare to giants of the game, Wigan Athletic boasts a priceless asset – the undying love and dedication of its community. This intangible wealth fuels their ambitions, propelling them forward in their quest to reclaim their place amongst the footballing elite.

The players of Wigan Athletic shake hands with the match officials and York City club mascot, Yorkie the Lion, prior to kick-off ahead of the Emirates FA Cup Second Round match between York City and Wigan Athletic. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

15. James Balagizi

James Balagizi: A £3,100 weekly investment in Wigan’s future, Balagizi is a midfield prodigy with dazzling skills. His vision, passing range, and ability to unlock defences make him a rising star, one to watch with bated breath.

14. Sean Clare

Sean Clare: £3,600 weekly buys Wigan a utility player extraordinaire. Clare’s adaptability sees him fill gaps across the field, from right-back to defensive midfield, offering tireless energy and tactical flexibility.

13. Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith: £3,900 weekly fuels Smith’s midfield metronome. His passing range and ability to dictate the tempo make him the heartbeat of the Wigan engine room, keeping the team ticking with composed precision.

12. Liam Shaw

Liam Shaw: Another young prospect worth £4,000 weekly, Shaw possesses versatility and tactical smarts. His ability to switch between central defence and defensive midfield adds depth and adaptability to the Wigan squad.

Liam Shaw earns around £4,000 weekly playing for Wigan Athletic. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

11. Liam Morrison

Liam Morrison: £4,000 weekly secures youthful vigour for the backline. Morrison’s composure and reading of the game belie his age, making him a promising talent ready to cement his place in Wigan’s defensive future.

10. Tom Pearce

Tom Pearce: His £4,600 weekly paycheck fuels Pearce’s tireless engine down the left flank. A reliable defender with attacking instincts, he’s a two-way warrior, plugging gaps and launching raids with equal zest.

9. Steven Sessegnon

Steven Sessegnon: A £4,600 weekly investment, Sessegnon offers attacking thrust from the back. His overlapping runs and pinpoint crosses turn defence into offence, adding dynamism and width to Wigan’s tactical tapestry.

Steven Sessegnon earns around £4,600 a week playing for Wigan. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

8. Jason Kerr

Jason Kerr: £5,100 weekly buys Wigan a rock-solid wall at the back. Kerr’s leadership, aerial dominance, and no-nonsense tackling make him a defensive pillar, marshalling the Latics with resolute grit.

7. Callum Lang

Callum Lang: This versatile spark plug earns £5,400 weekly, electrifying flanks with his blistering pace and dribbling wizardry. Whether creating chances or finishing them himself, Lang’s directness keeps defences on their toes.

6. Josh Magennis

Josh Magennis: £6,100 a week and a nose for danger, Magennis brings goalscoring grit to the attack. Defenders dread his aerial prowess and powerful runs, making him a constant threat in the penalty box.

Josh Magennis earns around £6,100 a week. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

5. Ben Amos

Ben Amos: A veteran between the sticks, Amos commands £6,500 weekly (£338,000 yearly), offering a safe pair of hands and a calming presence. His shot-stopping prowess and commanding aura instil confidence in his backline, a reassuring beacon in the chaotic ballet of goalmouth action.

4. Stephen Humphrys

Stephen Humphrys: A homegrown hero with a nose for goal, Humphrys earns £6,600 weekly (£343,200 annually). His versatility across the frontline makes him a manager’s dream, capable of unlocking defences with a poacher’s instinct or a deft flick of creativity.

3. Jordan Jones

Jordan Jones: This Northern Irish wizard weaves £8,100 weekly (£421,200 annually) into moments of magic down the wing. His blistering pace and bag of tricks leave defenders dazed and confused, while his pinpoint crosses whisper sweet nothings into the ears of awaiting strikers.

2. Omar Rekik

Omar Rekik: Commandeering £9,000 weekly (£468,000 yearly), Rekik brings a touch of continental flair to the backline. His elegant reading of the game and fearless tackles paint him as a rising star with a warrior’s heart, a Tunisian titan ready to shape Wigan’s defensive destiny.

Omar Rekik £9,000 a week playing for Wigan Athletic. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

1. Charlie Wyke

Charlie Wyke: Pocketing a cool £12,000 weekly (£624,000 annually), Wyke reigns as Wigan’s top earner and goal-getter supreme. His predatory instincts in the box send shivers down defenders’ spines, and his knack for finding the net has fans chanting his name in rapturous chorus.

