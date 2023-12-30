Ranking every Cheltenham Town player by how much they earn in wages in 2023-24

All you should know about the wages of Cheltenham Town players and which player commands the most amongst them.

Cheltenham Town Football Club, a team with a heart as vast as its native country, is tucked away in the Cotswolds. The Robins are a third-tier English team that plays in League One, but lately, they have been generating a lot of noise and in this blog, we will see about every club player’s wages for the 2023/24 season

They soared to victory the previous season, spectacularly winning the League Two championship. Their success, fueled by Alfie May’s explosive play, propelled them into the top divisions of English football. Cheltenham has held its own, staying safely in mid-table and even managing some excellent victories over more experienced opponents, but not lighting up the league.

With 45 dedicated players, their squad has a weekly wage budget of approximately £48,000, with veteran defender Curtis Davies at the top of the pay scale. Ascension to League One hasn’t been without its challenges, though. Though Cheltenham may not be a major financial force, their 5.34 million euro net worth shows that perseverance and hard work can pay off.

Cheltenham Town player wages: Darrell Clarke, Manager of Cheltenham Town. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

15. Will Goodwin – £1,400 weekly

A young striker vying for his chance. Aerial prowess and target-man attributes provide a contrasting attacking option. Aerial threat and target-man qualities offer a contrasting option. Young striker striving for his chance to shine.

14. Will Ferry – £1,400 weekly

A utility player offering defensive cover and midfield energy. Adaptability and willingness to fill gaps prove valuable for the team. Utility player plugs gaps across defence and midfield. An adaptable and willing, valuable asset for Cheltenham’s depth.

13. Sean Long – £1,600 weekly

A combative right-back with bags of experience. Aggressive tackling and aerial dominance make him a tough opponent to pass. The combative right-back tackles with aggression and dominates the air. Experienced warrior, makes life tough for any winger.

Cheltenham Town player wages: Sean Long of Cheltenham Town earns around £1,600 weekly. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

12. Rob Street – £1,700 weekly

A young striker eager to prove himself. Powerful shots and strong hold-up play offer a different attacking dimension. Young bull with a powerful shot, and a strong hold-up play. Eager to prove himself, he offers a different attacking dimension.

11. Nathan Butler-Oyedeji – £1,900 weekly

His electric pace and dribbling skills terrorize defences. Versatile across the attacking front, showing glimpses of exciting potential. Electric speed and dribbling skills leave defenders dizzy. Versatile threat across the front, with exciting potential just waiting to explode.

10. Liam Sercombe – £2,000 weekly

A veteran playmaker with a wand of a left foot. Visionary passing and intelligent movement dictate the team’s tempo. Veteran playmaker, left foot a wand of magic. Visionary passes, and intelligent movement dictate the team’s tempo. Masterful conductor of the midfield.

9. Liam Smith – £2,000 weekly

A steady and experienced right-back. Dependable defending and accurate crossing offer solidity and an attacking threat. The steady right-back, dependable defending, accurate crossing. Experienced head, offers solidity and attacking threat.

8. Elliot Bonds – £2,300 weekly

A defensive enforcer with a no-nonsense approach. Wins tackle, challenges aerial duels, and protects the backline with determination. No-nonsense terrier, wins tackles, and challenges in the air. Protects the backline with steely determination, and never backs down.

Cheltenham Town player wages: Elliot Bonds earns around £2,300 weekly playing for Cheltenham Town. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

7. Daniel Adshead – £2,400 weekly

He brings grit and tactical awareness to the midfield. Anchors the play with intelligent interceptions and disciplined positioning.Gritty enforcer, anchors the midfield with tactical nous. Intelligent interceptions and disciplined positioning keep opponents at bay.

6. Cameron Peupion – £2,400 weekly

Cameron Peupion injects youthful energy and flair into midfield. Dazzling footwork and creative passing unlock defences. An exciting prospect for the future. Young magician, dazzling footwork unlocks defences. Creative passing and youthful energy inject excitement into midfield. One to watch for the future.

5. Ben Williams – £2,500 weekly

Ben Williams, is a versatile defender equally adept at full-back or centrally. Aggressive tackling and overlapping runs add bite to both defence and attack. Versatile warrior tackles hard, overlaps with purpose. Equally adept at full-back or central defence, and adds bite wherever he plays.

4. Aidan Keena – £2,500 weekly

Aidan Keena is a clinical finisher with a keen eye for goals. The poacher’s instinct and powerful strikes make him a constant threat in the box. Predator in the box finishes chances with clinical precision. Their keen eye for goal and powerful strike makes nets ripple.

Aidan Keena, Cheltenham Town player earns around £2,500 weekly. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

3. Luke Southwood – £3,000 weekly

Luke Southwood, his agility and confidence command the box. Superb shot-stopping and distribution make him a reliable last line of defence. Safe hands, confident command. Agile reflexes keep danger at bay, and distribution sets off attacks. There is a reliable wall between the sticks.

2. Curtis Thompson – £3,400 weekly

Curtis Thompson orchestrates the midfield with precise passing and tireless ball-winning. Dictates tempo and sets the rhythm for attacks. Midfield metronome, dictating the tempo with silky passing and tireless engine. Orchestrates attacks wins the ball back and never stops running.

1. Curtis Davies – £4,400 weekly

Curtis Davies, his experience and leadership anchor the defence. Rock-solid tackling and aerial dominance make him a wall at the back. The defensive rock, his leadership, and his experience are worth every penny of his top wage. Tackles like a titan, heads like a hawk.

Curtis Davies earns £4,400 weekly playing for Cheltenham Town. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

