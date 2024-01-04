Ranking Every Exeter City Player by Wages in 2023-2024

Exeter City is known to be one of the top English clubs competing in League One under the management of the English coach Gary Caldwell and in this blog, we will see about every club player’s wages for the 2023/24 season

Exeter City, nestled in the picturesque English countryside, thrives on youthful promise and seasoned experience. While not boasting the financial extravagance of some rivals, the Grecians have crafted a compelling wage landscape, reflecting their wise management and ambition. Let’s peel back the layers, starting from the highest-paid figures shaping the club’s future.

Exeter City celebrates after scoring the team’s second goal with teammates during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Exeter City and Middlesbrough. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

15. Alex Hartridge: £1,500/week (£78,000/year)

14. Tom Carroll: £1,600/week (£83,200/year)

Carroll, a seasoned veteran at 31, occupies a stable mid-level rung. His £1,600 weekly wage reflects the experience and composure he brings to the midfield. He’s the team’s metronome, controlling the tempo and dictating the flow of play with a calmness that belies his age.

13. Pierce Sweeney: £1,800/week (£93,600/year)

Sweeney, at 28, occupies a mid-range rung on the defensive side of the ladder. His £1,800 weekly wage reflects his dependability at right-back. He’s a solid defender, marshalling the flank with composure and snuffing out attacking threats before they materialize.

12. Jack Aitchison: £2,100/week (£109,200/year)

Aitchison, at 23, still navigates the lower slopes of the wage ladder. Yet, his £2,100 weekly wage reflects his potential as a creative force in attacking midfield. He brings versatility, able to play as a deep-lying playmaker or a supporting striker. His vision and dribbling skills tantalize, offering glimpses of a future star.

Zak Jules earns around £3,000/week playing for Exeter City. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

11. Yanic Wildschut: £2,300/week (£119,600/year)

Experience and flair come in the form of Wildschut, whose attacking prowess and Surinamese flair earn him a respectable wage. He’s a veteran presence, offering guidance to younger players and providing moments of magic with his skilful displays. His wage reflects his experience and occasional moments of brilliance.

10. Caleb Watts: £2,400/week (£124,800/year)

The young Aussie adds attacking versatility and threat, commanding a decent wage for his potential. He’s a diamond in the rough, capable of unlocking defences with his dribbling and creativity. Consistency and experience will propel him further up the wage ladder.

9. Zak Jules: £3,000/week (£156,000/year)

A solid centre-back with valuable experience, Jules’ defensive contributions are rewarded with a fair wage. He’s the unsung hero in the backline, winning tackles, heading clearances, and providing a calming presence amidst defensive chaos. His wage reflects his reliability and importance to the team’s defensive stability.

8. Ilmari Niskanen: £3,100/week (£161,200/year)

Versatility and attacking threat make Niskanen a valuable asset, earning him a wage that reflects his diverse skillset. He’s comfortable roaming the flanks or drifting into midfield, creating problems for defences with his crosses and incisive runs. Consistency in both roles could elevate his worth even further.

Demetri Mitchell earns around £3,400/week playing for Exeter City. (Photo credit should read ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

7. Jack Fitzwater: £3,100/week (£161,200/year)

A dependable presence in the backline, Fitzwater’s leadership and defensive acumen earn him a solid wage. He’s the rock in the Grecians’ defence, marshalling the backline with composure and snuffing out attacking threats before they materialize. A quiet but crucial cog in the machine.

6. Demetri Mitchell: £3,400/week (£176,800/year)

Pace and threat down the left flank, Mitchell’s wage reflects his offensive contributions. He’s a constant thorn in the opposition’s side, linking up with attackers and delivering pin-point crosses that unlock defences. Occasional defensive lapses raise questions, but his attacking spark is undeniable.

5. James Scott: £4,100/week (£213,200/year)

Wingers don’t come much faster or trickier than Scott, his wage reflecting the havoc he wreaks on defences. He’s a blur of pace and creativity, leaving defenders in his wake and carving open scoring opportunities with mesmerizing footwork. Every nutmeg, every goal, justifies his place among the top earners.

Alex Hartridge earns around £4,700/week playing for Exeter City. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

4. Viljami Sinisalo: £4,500/week (£234,000/year)

Confidence, agility, and reflexes – Sinisalo’s respectable wage ensures the Finnish shot-stopper stands as an impenetrable wall between the Grecians and defeat. He’s a safe pair of hands, acrobatically denying goals and earning his keep with every nerveless save.

3. Ryan Trevitt: £4,700/week (£244,400/year)

An academy graduate, Trevitt’s composure and vision in midfield command a healthy salary. He’s the team’s metronome, dictating the tempo with a maturity that belies his young age. His wage is an investment in Exeter’s future, one that promises rich dividends.

2. Dion Rankine: £1,400/week (£436,800/year)

Versatility personified, Rankine seamlessly morphs between defence and attack, earning his sizeable wage through sheer adaptability. He’s a tactical enigma, unlocking scoring opportunities with attacking zeal and shoring up the backline with defensive solidity. At this price, he’s an absolute steal.

Dion Rankine earns around £,400/week playing for Exeter City. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

1. Admiral Muskwe: £16,000/week (£832,000/year)

The Zimbabwean dynamo Muskwe reigns supreme, his salary mirroring his electrifying pace and predatory instincts. He’s Exeter’s heartbeat, terrorizing defences with bursts of speed and venomous finishes. Every penny of his hefty wage fuels the Grecians’ promotion charge.

