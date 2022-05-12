Wolverhampton Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

Wolverhampton are one of the oldest clubs in the Premier League. We bring you all the latest player wages and weekly salaries from Wolverhampton F.C.

Wolves are one of the veteran clubs in the Premier League. They are one of the top 10 paying football teams in the Premier League, and many of their players are on lucrative contracts in the Premier League. Here we tell you about the player’s wages, weekly salaries and contract details of Wolverhampton F.C.

Contents hide
1 Current Wolverhampton Players Wages and Contracts 2022
2 Wolverhampton’s highest-paid player
3 Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list
4 Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022
5 FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about Wolverhampton

Current Wolverhampton Players Wages and Contracts 2022

Wolverhampton F.C. are one of the oldest clubs in the Premier League and one of the founding members of the Football League in 1888. They were the English League Champions three times. Other than that, the Wolves have won the F.A. Cup four times and the League Cup twice. They are one of the first British clubs to install floodlights at their home ground. 

Wolves FC Flag, fc, wolves fc, molineux, the wolves, english, out of darkness cometh light, HD wallpaper | Peakpx
Wolverhampton Players Wages 2022 (Peakpx)

The club was founded in 1877 as St. Luke’s F.C. by John Baynton and John Brodie. The team played its first-ever game on 13 January 1877 against Stafford Road. Wolverhampton is owned by the Chinese conglomerate group Fosun International, which purchased the club’s parent company, W.W. (1990) Ltd., on 21 July 2016 for a reported £45 million from previous owner Steve Morgan. The club is worth £245.2 million, making them one of the most valuable clubs in the Premier League.

Wolverhampton’s highest-paid player 

Leander Dendoncker is the highest-paid player for Wolverhampton F.C., with a yearly salary of £ 46,80,000 and a weekly wage of £90,000. He played as a defensive midfielder for the club and was a part of the Belgium squad that finished third at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Leander Dendoncker: Wolves midfielder signs new three-year deal | Football News | Sky Sports
Leander Dendoncker is the highest-paid player for Wolverhampton F.C (Sky Sports)

On 9 August 2018, Dendoncker moved to Wolverhampton Wanderers on an initial season-long loan with an obligation on Wolves to make the player a permanent Wolves member. Later the deal was made permanent for €15 million. He debuted against Sheffield Wednesday and scored his first Premier League goal against Everton.

Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent
Leander Dendoncker M 27 2023 £ 46,80,000 £ 90,000 Wasserman
Fabio Silva F 19 2025 £ 41,60,000 £ 80,000 STV
Nelson Semedo D 28 2023 £ 40,00,000 £ 76,923 Gestifute
Willy Boly D 31 2023 £ 35,00,000 £ 67,308 Sport Cover
Patrick Cutrone F 24 2023 £ 32,72,000 £ 62,923 P&P Sport Management S.A.M.
Daniel Podence F 26 2024 £ 31,20,000 £ 60,000 Gestifute
Pedro Neto F 22 2027 £ 26,00,000 £ 50,000 Gestifute
Ruben Neves M 25 2024 £ 26,00,000 £ 50,000 Gestifute
Adama Traore F 26 2023 £ 22,36,000 £ 43,000 Gestifute
Raul Jimenez F 31 2024 £ 21,44,000 £ 41,231
Ki-Jana Hoever D 20 2025 £ 21,00,000 £ 40,385
Jonny Otto D 28 2025 £ 19,07,000 £ 36,673 Intermedia Sport Player
Ruben Vinagre D 23 2024 £ 15,60,000 £ 30,000 Jorge Pires
Leonardo Campana F 21 2023 £ 10,40,000 £ 20,000 Vargas – SportCapital EC
Conor Coady D 29 2025 £ 8,58,000 £ 16,500 World in Motion
Max Kilman D 24 2026 £ 7,80,000 £ 15,000 Wasserman
Rayan Aït-Nouri D 20 2026 £ 2,34,000 £ 4,500 Gestifute
Morgan Gibbs-White M 22 2024 £ 78,000 £ 1,500 ICM Stellar Sports
Toti Gomes D 23 2027 Element Twelve
Bruno Jordao M 23 2024 Gestifute
Sang-bin Jung F 20 2023 Apertura Sports GmbH
Hayao Kawabe M 26 2023 JEB ENTERTAINMENT Co.,Ltd.
Yerson Mosquera D 21 2026 Goal Management SAS
Louie Moulden GK 20 2023 Unique Sports Group
Francisco Oliveira F 22 2022 Gestifute
Connor Ronan M 24 2024 £ 2,28,800 £ 4,400 PIR
José Sá GK 29 2026 £ 8,84,000 £ 17,000 Gestifute
Matija Sarkic GK 24 2023 Unique Sports Group
Andreas Söndergaard GK 0 2023 New Era Global Sports

Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent
Patrick Cutrone F 24 2023 £ 32,72,000 £ 62,923 P&P Sport Management S.A.M.
Ruben Vinagre D 23 2024 £ 15,60,000 £ 30,000 Jorge Pires
Leonardo Campana F 21 2023 £ 10,40,000 £ 20,000 Vargas – SportCapital EC
Morgan Gibbs-White M 22 2024 £ 78,000 £ 1,500 ICM Stellar Sports
Bruno Jordao M 23 2024 Gestifute
Sang-bin Jung F 20 2023 Apertura Sports GmbH
Hayao Kawabe M 26 2023 JEB ENTERTAINMENT Co.,Ltd.
Louie Moulden GK 20 2023 Unique Sports Group
Connor Ronan M 24 2024 £ 2,28,800 £ 4,400 PIR
Bendegúz Bolla D 22 2022 EM Sports Consulting Kft.
Léo Bonatini CF 28 2022 TFM Agency
Renat Dadashov CF 22 2023 Universal Sports Group

FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about Wolverhampton

Below are some of the common questions fans have regarding some of Wolverhampton’s main players.

  1. Who is the highest-paid player at Wolverhampton F.C?

As of 2022, Leander Dendoncker is the highest-paid player for Wolverhampton F.C with a yearly salary of £ 46,80,000 and a weekly wage of £90,000.

2. What is the total team value of Wolverhampton FC?

The total team value of Brentford F.C is around £245.2 million (approx)

3. How much does Wolverhampton spend on total annual wages?

Fulham are spending close to £42 million every single season on player wages.

4. Who is the all-time top scorer for Wolverhampton F.C in their history?

Johnny Hancocks is the all-time top goalscorer with 158 goals.

Pin on Wolverhampton
Johnny Hancocks is the all-time top goalscorer (Pinterest)

5. How much does Bruno Lage earn in a year?

Bruno Lage has a £2.5 million a year contract at Wolverhampton F.C.

Read More:

Written by SUDIP TALUKDER

Bruno LageLeander DendonckerWolverhampton Wanderers

Ben White with his Girlfriend Milly Adams. (Credit: Instagram)

Milly Adams – Ben White Girlfriend, her Family and more
Fulham Player Wages 2022

Fulham Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents