Wolverhampton Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

Wolverhampton are one of the oldest clubs in the Premier League. We bring you all the latest player wages and weekly salaries from Wolverhampton F.C.
Current Wolverhampton Players Wages and Contracts 2022
Wolverhampton F.C. are one of the oldest clubs in the Premier League and one of the founding members of the Football League in 1888. They were the English League Champions three times. Other than that, the Wolves have won the F.A. Cup four times and the League Cup twice. They are one of the first British clubs to install floodlights at their home ground.
The club was founded in 1877 as St. Luke’s F.C. by John Baynton and John Brodie. The team played its first-ever game on 13 January 1877 against Stafford Road. Wolverhampton is owned by the Chinese conglomerate group Fosun International, which purchased the club’s parent company, W.W. (1990) Ltd., on 21 July 2016 for a reported £45 million from previous owner Steve Morgan. The club is worth £245.2 million, making them one of the most valuable clubs in the Premier League.
Wolverhampton’s highest-paid player
Leander Dendoncker is the highest-paid player for Wolverhampton F.C., with a yearly salary of £ 46,80,000 and a weekly wage of £90,000. He played as a defensive midfielder for the club and was a part of the Belgium squad that finished third at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
On 9 August 2018, Dendoncker moved to Wolverhampton Wanderers on an initial season-long loan with an obligation on Wolves to make the player a permanent Wolves member. Later the deal was made permanent for €15 million. He debuted against Sheffield Wednesday and scored his first Premier League goal against Everton.
Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list
|Player Name
|Position
|Age
|Contract Expiry
|Annual Salary
|Weekly Wages
|Agent
|Leander Dendoncker
|M
|27
|2023
|£ 46,80,000
|£ 90,000
|Wasserman
|Fabio Silva
|F
|19
|2025
|£ 41,60,000
|£ 80,000
|STV
|Nelson Semedo
|D
|28
|2023
|£ 40,00,000
|£ 76,923
|Gestifute
|Willy Boly
|D
|31
|2023
|£ 35,00,000
|£ 67,308
|Sport Cover
|Patrick Cutrone
|F
|24
|2023
|£ 32,72,000
|£ 62,923
|P&P Sport Management S.A.M.
|Daniel Podence
|F
|26
|2024
|£ 31,20,000
|£ 60,000
|Gestifute
|Pedro Neto
|F
|22
|2027
|£ 26,00,000
|£ 50,000
|Gestifute
|Ruben Neves
|M
|25
|2024
|£ 26,00,000
|£ 50,000
|Gestifute
|Adama Traore
|F
|26
|2023
|£ 22,36,000
|£ 43,000
|Gestifute
|Raul Jimenez
|F
|31
|2024
|£ 21,44,000
|£ 41,231
|–
|Ki-Jana Hoever
|D
|20
|2025
|£ 21,00,000
|£ 40,385
|–
|Jonny Otto
|D
|28
|2025
|£ 19,07,000
|£ 36,673
|Intermedia Sport Player
|Ruben Vinagre
|D
|23
|2024
|£ 15,60,000
|£ 30,000
|Jorge Pires
|Leonardo Campana
|F
|21
|2023
|£ 10,40,000
|£ 20,000
|Vargas – SportCapital EC
|Conor Coady
|D
|29
|2025
|£ 8,58,000
|£ 16,500
|World in Motion
|Max Kilman
|D
|24
|2026
|£ 7,80,000
|£ 15,000
|Wasserman
|Rayan Aït-Nouri
|D
|20
|2026
|£ 2,34,000
|£ 4,500
|Gestifute
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|M
|22
|2024
|£ 78,000
|£ 1,500
|ICM Stellar Sports
|Toti Gomes
|D
|23
|2027
|–
|–
|Element Twelve
|Bruno Jordao
|M
|23
|2024
|–
|–
|Gestifute
|Sang-bin Jung
|F
|20
|2023
|–
|–
|Apertura Sports GmbH
|Hayao Kawabe
|M
|26
|2023
|–
|–
|JEB ENTERTAINMENT Co.,Ltd.
|Yerson Mosquera
|D
|21
|2026
|–
|–
|Goal Management SAS
|Louie Moulden
|GK
|20
|2023
|–
|–
|Unique Sports Group
|Francisco Oliveira
|F
|22
|2022
|–
|–
|Gestifute
|Connor Ronan
|M
|24
|2024
|£ 2,28,800
|£ 4,400
|PIR
|José Sá
|GK
|29
|2026
|£ 8,84,000
|£ 17,000
|Gestifute
|Matija Sarkic
|GK
|24
|2023
|–
|–
|Unique Sports Group
|Andreas Söndergaard
|GK
|0
|2023
|–
|–
|New Era Global Sports
Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022
|Player Name
|Position
|Age
|Contract Expiry
|Annual Salary
|Weekly Wages
|Agent
|Patrick Cutrone
|F
|24
|2023
|£ 32,72,000
|£ 62,923
|P&P Sport Management S.A.M.
|Ruben Vinagre
|D
|23
|2024
|£ 15,60,000
|£ 30,000
|Jorge Pires
|Leonardo Campana
|F
|21
|2023
|£ 10,40,000
|£ 20,000
|Vargas – SportCapital EC
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|M
|22
|2024
|£ 78,000
|£ 1,500
|ICM Stellar Sports
|Bruno Jordao
|M
|23
|2024
|–
|–
|Gestifute
|Sang-bin Jung
|F
|20
|2023
|–
|–
|Apertura Sports GmbH
|Hayao Kawabe
|M
|26
|2023
|–
|–
|JEB ENTERTAINMENT Co.,Ltd.
|Louie Moulden
|GK
|20
|2023
|–
|–
|Unique Sports Group
|Connor Ronan
|M
|24
|2024
|£ 2,28,800
|£ 4,400
|PIR
|Bendegúz Bolla
|D
|22
|2022
|–
|–
|EM Sports Consulting Kft.
|Léo Bonatini
|CF
|28
|2022
|–
|–
|TFM Agency
|Renat Dadashov
|CF
|22
|2023
|–
|–
|Universal Sports Group
FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about Wolverhampton
Below are some of the common questions fans have regarding some of Wolverhampton’s main players.
- Who is the highest-paid player at Wolverhampton F.C?
As of 2022, Leander Dendoncker is the highest-paid player for Wolverhampton F.C with a yearly salary of £ 46,80,000 and a weekly wage of £90,000.
2. What is the total team value of Wolverhampton FC?
The total team value of Brentford F.C is around £245.2 million (approx)
3. How much does Wolverhampton spend on total annual wages?
Fulham are spending close to £42 million every single season on player wages.
4. Who is the all-time top scorer for Wolverhampton F.C in their history?
Johnny Hancocks is the all-time top goalscorer with 158 goals.
5. How much does Bruno Lage earn in a year?
Bruno Lage has a £2.5 million a year contract at Wolverhampton F.C.
